Euro 2020 match between Denmark v Finland resumes after request from players

The Danish Football Association have confirmed their Euro 2020 opener with Iceland will resume and be finished on Saturday night after Christian Eriksen was revealed to be in a stable condition.

Former Tottenham player Eriksen dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress but – after being taken to hospital – the Inter Milan midfielder is now awake.

“Christian Eriksen is awake and his condition remains stable. He remains hospitalized at Rigshospitalet for further examinations,” a Danish Football Association statement read.

“The match against Finland will be played tonight. This (decision) happened after the players had it confirmed that Christian is okay. The match resumes at 20.30 (19.30 BST).”

UEFA confirmed the Group B fixture would resume after players from both sides requested the clash be finished.

A statement read: “Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET.

“The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a five-minute half-time break followed by the second half.”