Euro 2020 guide to Day 9: Laporte delighted to open Spanish door

Declan Rice is not the only player on view at the Euros who is now in the shirt of one nation, having played for another country before.

Aymeric Laporte played at underage level (but didn’t win senior caps) for his native France, and it was the lack of opportunities with the French which led him to declare for Spain, as the Manchester City man could get a run against Poland today. “I’m here like a kid who lives a dream and enjoys every second,” he said from the Spanish camp.

Asked to explain his family’s reaction to his Spanish move, he said: “I told them what my intention was and they understood. It was clear to them. What Spain gave me, not only now, but throughout my career, had no comparison with France.”

Football may not be coming home after all

UEFA sources have refused to rule out moving the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final away from Wembley if overseas fans and VIPs cannot be exempted from strict quarantine rules.

European football’s governing body released a statement yesterday saying it was “confident” the final week would be held in London but pointed out “there is always a contingency plan”.

Budapest is understood to be the first option if the games were switched, with matches at the Puskas Arena currently being played at 100pc capacity.

Germany wary of Ronaldo’s sidekicks

All eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo? It’s tempting to focus on the tournament’s all-time leading scorer but that’s a dangerous game, Germany have warned.

“It would be a mistake to think only of Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal has other dangerous players in attack and others who can bring danger from behind, such as Raphael Guerreiro,” says Germany defender Mathias Ginter ahead of tonight’s game in Munich.

One to watch — Leon Goretzka (Germany)

Germany are looking to move things around to lift the mood after defeat to France and that could see Goretzka (26) come in to face Portugal today.

Number of the day — 2

Players from the Spanish XI which beat Ireland 4-0 at Euro 2020 who are in the squad for Euro 2020 (Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets).

On TV

Today: Hungary v France, RTÉ2/BBC1, 2pm; Portugal v Germany, RTÉ2/ITV, 5pm; Spain v Poland, RTÉ2/BBC1, 8pm.

Tomorrow: Italy v Wales, RTÉ2/ITV; Switzerland v Turkey, ITV, both 5pm.