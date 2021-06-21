Euro 2020 Diary, your guide to Day 11

Finland coach Markku Kanerva has described their game against Belgium in St Petersburg today as the biggest match in the nation’s sporting history, but he has been forced to cope with some issues.

With concerns over the poor state of the pitch in St Petersburg, Finland could not train there last night. And Kanerva has also had to deal with questions about what looked like a strop from main man Teemu Pukki, when he was substituted with 15 minutes left in their loss to Russia. “I understand that the player may be disappointed. These are the decisions by me and my coaching staff on how to make the substitutions,” Kanerva said.

‘Gijon disgrace’ won’t be repeated – Austria

Austria were forced to re-examine a dark chapter in their past ahead of today’s game against Ukraine.

A win for either side will get second place, a draw would guarantee second place for Ukraine, and probably send Austria through as one of the best third-placed teams.

But Austria insist they will not go out and play for a draw. “It would be the wrong tactic in every respect to play for a point here,” says the head of the Austrian FA, Leo Windtner. He was vowed there would be no “historical repetitions” of the so-called Disgrace of Gijon, the grim episode at the 1982 World Cup finals in Spain.

Austria accepted a 1-0 loss to Germany in the last group game (Germany scored after 10 minutes and there was barely a tackle in the remaining 80), aware that the scoreline would send both Germany and Austria through at the expense of Algeria. FIFA and UEFA changed tournament rules after that to ensure that final group games all kick off simultaneously.

One to watch

Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands)

With Holland already assured of a place in the round of 16, Frank de Boer can make changes and that should see Ajax man Ryan Gravenberch (19) come into the side. With a first-team debut at 16, he is the youngest player to play for Ajax. In 2018 he played in Longford for Holland in an U-19 Euro qualifier, goals from Adam Idah and Will Ferry earning Ireland a 2-1 win.

Number of the day: 3

Rating, out of 10, in the notoriously hard to please L’Équipe daily for French players Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema and Adrien Rabiot for their displays in the 1-1 draw with Hungary. The sniffy writers were harsher on Benjamin Pavard, who got 2/10.

On TV

Today: Ukraine v Austria, RTÉ 2/ITV; North Macedonia v Netherlands, RTÉ News Channel/ITV, both 5pm

Russia v Denmark, RTÉ 2/BBC2; Finland v Belgium, RTÉ News Channel/BBC1, both 8pm