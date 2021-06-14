Euro 2020 Day 4: All you need to know as Scotland open their Group D account

Here's the lowdown on day four of the European Championships as Scotland get their campaign underway against the Czech Republic.

Who's in action today?

Scotland play host to the Czech Republic at Hampden Park in their Group D clash at 2pm.

Later this evening in Group E, Poland take on Slovakia at 5pm in St Petersburg, while Spain host Sweden in Seville (kick-off 8pm).

Are the games on live?

Yes all games will be beamed live and free-to-air on RTE 2.

What's so important about these games?

Well, first impressions last and Scotland especially will seek an opening day win with England at Wembley up next.

There is also likely to be a touch of envy from Irish eyes as Slovakia take to the pitch, given that we lost to them on penalties in our Euro 2020 play-off semi-final last year.

What are the match odds?

Scotland to win 23/10, Czech Republic to win 19/10, draw 11/8

Poland to win 17/20, Slovakia 15/4, draw 21/10

Spain 3.10, Sweden 9/1, draw 15.4