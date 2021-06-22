England and Scots hit by Covid chaos

Gareth Southgate’s European Championship plans were thrown into chaos after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to self-isolate over a potential breach of coronavirus protocols that involved chatting to Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour in the Wembley tunnel on Friday.

Gilmour tested positive for coronavirus and was immediately sent into a 10-day isolation, which sparked fears he had been in close contact with his Chelsea team-mates Mount and Chilwell in the aftermath of England’s goalless draw against Scotland.

England manager Southgate confirmed that the interaction that forced Mount and Chilwell into isolation, which was initially described as being “precautionary”, took place during a conversation after the game. The chat is believed to have lasted for around 20 minutes and took place in the tunnel area.

Mount and Chilwell had taken part in England’s final training session ahead of tonight’s game against Czech Republic, but were forced into isolation, leaving Southgate to put all of his plans on hold.

While stressing that he did not want to cause manager Steve Clarke a problem, Southgate questioned why Gilmour was the only Scotland player having to isolate, saying: “I don’t want to cause a drama for Scotland, but if you’re all in the dressing room together where does everything stand? I don’t know is the honest answer to that.”

Read More

Southgate delayed naming his team while he waited for further news, following discussions between the Football Association and Public Health England, over whether or not Mount and Chilwell could be available, or whether they might be forced to isolate for the full 10 days, which would rule them out of the Round of 16.

“The protocols – it would be something to do with chatting after the game, but I have no idea of all the detail,” Southgate said. “That’s why we’ve taken the decision at this point to isolate them. That’s why we’re having to have the discussions with Public Health England, as I understand it, and I’m sure the guys [at the FA] will update you as soon as they know more.

“We’re not being overzealous in that we’ve got to follow the guidelines and make sure that if there is any risk with these two players, then we’ve got to make sure we don’t put any other players at risk. But the ins and outs of what would classify as being contact – they are the discussions that are ongoing. My biggest hope is for the two boys – that they’re not going to miss 10 days of a European Championship. That would be a massive blow for us, but for them as well.”

It is understood that 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham is among the players to have been put on standby should Mount be forced to miss out, and Southgate must now wait before settling on his team. “I was on the training pitch when I found out; we’d just finished training,” Southgate said. “In terms of the team, we’ll have to know by late [Monday] night or first thing in the morning of their availability, and if not we’ll just have to play on without them. We’re calm, we make the best decisions we can with the information we’re given and we’re waiting to see how this plays out before we rush into changes.”

Asked if he would now remind his players to be particularly vigilant after games, Southgate added: “You can see evidence at every match of interactions. These sorts of things do serve as a reminder that we are under a different sort of spotlight to most parts of the community and at higher risk of being forced to miss matches. After what’s happened today, I don’t think they [players] will need us to tell them, but we will.

“It’s not ideal, but we’ve always known this could happen and every team has been living with this fear, and some have already had to deal with it. We’re the latest to have that disruption, and we’ve just got to deal with it.”

The FA released a statement that said: “The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE. The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s Uefa pre-match PCR tests.

“We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols.”

Leading figures described apparent differences in Covid protocols as “odd”, but the Scottish FA said it was acting under specific instructions from Public Health England.

A video, subsequently deleted from Instagram, shows Gilmour playing table tennis with team-mates Andy Robertson and John McGinn, but a Scottish FA spokesman said PHE was satisfied that “no close contacts have been identified”. PHE sources, meanwhile, confirmed that England’s decision to separate Chilwell and Mount was led by the FA.

A positive test for Gilmour, the star man in Scotland’s goalless draw with England, is disastrous enough for their national team’s FA. Clarke said last night that the medical staff had “no idea” how he caught coronavirus while within the strict bubble arrangements that rule out contact with family.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]