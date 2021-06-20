Eden Hazard confident he can still find his best form at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has made two second-half appearances for Belgium at Euro 2020 (Anatoly Maltsev/Pool via AP)

Eden Hazard has dismissed the idea that he cannot become the dominant force for Real Madrid that he has been for his country.

Hazard has been dogged by injury during his first two seasons in Madrid and is returning to full fitness following his latest muscle strain.

“I try to be a leader on the pitch regardless of who I’m playing for,” Hazard told a press conference.

“You can only become a leader if you’re playing well and I play a lot more with the national team.

“I think if I have playing time with Real Madrid I can also become a leader there.”

The former Chelsea playmaker has stepped off the bench in both Belgium’s Euro 2020 games and is hoping for a longer run out in their final Group B match against Finland in St Petersburg on Monday.

“I don’t think I’m yet at 100 per cent,” Hazard added. “I think I’m ready to start a game, but it’s always been in the pipeline from the beginning of the tournament, it was always to have this incremental approach.

“I’m going to play a little bit more each time until I hit that 100 per cent mark. We’ll see how long I can play for tomorrow.

“But I’m getting confident, my entourage as well. Things are going quite smoothly at the moment.”

The Red Devils have already qualified for the round of 16 after beating Russia 3-0 and Denmark 2-1 in their first two group matches.

Finland, playing in their first major tournament finals, could also progress from their group despite following up their opening 1-0 win against Denmark with a 1-0 defeat to Russia.

The Scandinavians’ head coach Markku Kanerva is under no illusions as to the size of his side’s task, but remains confident they can reach the last 16.

“We have the biggest match in the history of Finnish football tomorrow,” Kanerva told a press conference. “The big dream that the team had to qualify from this group stage is in our own hands.

“It’s beautiful that we have this opportunity and we will do everything to make the dream happen.

“We still have a chance to win the group, it is completely in our own hands.”

Kanerva believes Belgium will be no weaker if head coach Roberto Martinez opts to make several changes.

“There is so much talent and quality in their team, but we don’t think their positioning or game strategy will change drastically even though the players could change,” Kanerva added.

“When you see the Belgian team at this tournament, they have the highest quality options for each position and I must say that we know we are facing a very strong team, no matter if they make a few changes.”