Roy Keane has questioned whether Eden Hazard has the mentality to be a top player, as he suggested his poor performances and injury problems at Real Madrid may highlight a bigger issue.

Hazard was one of the outstanding players in the Premier League during his time at Chelsea, but he has struggled to live up to his billing since sealing a dream £100million move to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2019.

Now former Manchester United and Ireland captain Keane has suggested Hazard has questions to answer in this summer's Euro 2020 finals, as he looks to bounce back into top form with Belgium.

Hazard is edging his way back to full fitness, but might be ready to start the tournament for Belgium and Keane has asked whether he is a dedicated professional.

"Belgium are the No.1 team in the world, but they'll probably be missing Hazard," Keane told Micah Richards in a Sky Bet video.

"There's question marks about him. Is he a really good pro? Does he look after himself properly? We talk about how hard this game is, you want your players to turn up and be fit. I don't mean injured, obviously a player can be injured, but you can't be carrying weight. You can't because the game is so fast now and if your job is to go past people and make something happen, you have to be fit."

Keane went on to reveal his pre-match preparations were not always of the highest standards, as he confessed his food choices could have been better.

"I played a cup game against Crystal Palace at home and three hours before the game I had a doner kebab from the chipper!" he added. "You can get away with it when you are younger, but you pay for it later on."

Keane also hinted he would have relished the chance to play for the great Liverpool team of the 1970s and early 1980s, as he suggested they were one of the best of all-time in the English game.