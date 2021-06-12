Denmark's Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after going down

Denmark's Christian Eriksen is carried from the pitch

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been “transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised” after collapsing on the pitch during their Euro 2020 match against Finland, UEFA has announced.

The European Championship game between Denmark and Finland has been abandoned after Denmark midfielder Eriksen collapsed on the field.

Inter Milan player Eriksen dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

The Danish Football Association later provided an update on the 29-year-old’s condition and revealed the match would be completed on Saturday night.

A statement read: “Christian Eriksen is awake and his condition remains stable. He remains hospitalized at Rigshospitalet for further examinations.

“The match against Finland will be played tonight (Saturday). This happened after the players had it confirmed that Christian is okay. The match resumes at 20.30 (19.30 BST).”

UEFA confirmed players from both sides requested the Group B encounter be finished, which was goalless just before half time.

“Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET,” a statement said.

“The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a five-minute half-time break followed by the second half.”

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.

Eriksen fell to the floor after rushing to receive a throw-in close to the corner flag deep in Finland’s half of the field.

The 29-year-old collapsed face first as the ball hit his knee, with nearby players immediately signalling for urgent medical assistance.

A medic was seen performing compressions on Eriksen’s chest.

UEFA later confirmed Eriksen had been transferred to hospital and stabilised, while the Danish football association said the player was awake.

The governing body said further information on the situation would be communicated at 18.45 UK time.

“Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET,” read the UEFA tweet.

“The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”

Tottenham, who Eriksen played for between 2013 and 2020 before moving to Italy, were among those to show support for the player on social media.

“All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family,” read a tweet from the London club.

A Reuters photographer at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher, and the stadium announcer later told the crowd that he had been taken to the nearby Rigshospitalet.

The Danish DBU football association tweeted that the 29-year-old was "awake and at Rigshospitalet for further examinations".

The news that Eriksen had been taken to hospital was greeted by the crowd chanting his name.