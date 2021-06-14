Day I nearly died on pitch came back to me as I watched Christian Eriksen horror unfold - Former Derry star Kevin McCloy

Kevin McCloy has recovered after suffering a heart attack during a Gaelic football match back in 2014

Hairs on the back of Kevin McCloy’s neck went up as he watched the dramatic scenes in Copenhagen following the on-field collapse and near death of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen.

It took the former Derry stalwart right back to a day eight years ago he nearly died playing for his club Lavey against Magherafelt.

Kevin tuned in after receiving a flurry of messages from friends.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed in Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland, said Danish team doctor Morten Boesen.

“How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib [defibrillation] so that’s quite fast.”

Officials said the midfielder was stable in hospital and had sent his greetings to his national teammates.

Christian Eriksen receives medical treatment during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland (Martin Meissner/AP)



“It brought it back and the hairs on the back of my neck went up,” said Kevin, a trustee of The Cormac Trust, set up in honour of and to remember Cormac McAnallen, who died aged just 24 of an undetected heart condition.

Former footballer Kevin was gone for 10 minutes and what helped save his life, along with three doctors in the stands, was a defibrillator in the ground.

“I cannot emphasise how important it is for a defibrillator to be on hand, but also important that it is maintained and regularly checked,” said Kevin.

He was in a coma for three days and never played competitive football again. He has a defibrillator attached to his heart and it has kicked in four times since the 2014 incident.

The Cormac Trust has raised funds to distribute the machine, first invented by Northern Irish doctor Frank Pantridge and others in 1966, to hundreds of individuals and organisations in Co Tyrone and beyond. It also raises funds for genetic research into heart conditions and sudden adult death syndrome.

“At that time I was having one of my best years playing, in good shape and never had any inkling of a heart condition… never any sign,” said Kevin, 35 when he collapsed and nearly died.

He believes defibrillators should be everywhere and that children should be taught how to use them, which he added is easier to learn that traditional first aid.

“I have sweats thinking what could have happened, leaving two young children.”

Both Kevin McCloy and Christian Eriksen can probably thank Professor Frank Pantridge, the cardiologist who invented the portable defibrillator, which has helped save millions of lives over the past more than five decades. Kevin said he definitely knows of him.

Antrim hurler Neil McManus and his father Hugh at Cushendall GAA Club in Antrim. Neil is an ambassador for the GAA Community Heart Programme which seeks to raise awareness of the benefits of defibrillators to clubs and make it possible to fundraise to acquire them.



Born on a farm on the outskirts of Hillsborough, Co Down, Pantridge finished his secondary education at Friends School, Lisburn, before studying medicine at Queen’s University, qualifying in 1939.

When World War Two broke out, he was posted to the Far East as medical officer to an infantry battalion. He was captured during the fall of Singapore in 1942 and spent much of his time as a slave labourer on the Burma Railway.

Following his 1950 appointment at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, he began researching coronary heart disease, particularly the disturbance of the heart rhythm. It could be corrected by a brief electric shock to the chest.

Professor Pantridge believed this could be corrected anywhere, by anyone, at work, at home and on the street. He along with John Geddes, a senior house officer, and technician Alfred Mawhinney, built the world’s first portable defibrillator.

It was first added to an ambulance and used in January 1966. It weighed 70 kilos.

“Now you are down to something as small as a match box,” said Kevin McCloy.

Danish team doctor Boesen revealed further details of what happened to Eriksen.

“He was gone. We did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest,” said Boesen, the team doctor.

“The examinations that have been done so far look fine. We don’t have an explanation to why it happened.”

Head coach Kasper Hjulmand said Eriksen told him he did not remember much from Saturday’s collapse.

He quoted the midfielder as saying: “I think you are feeling worse than I am. I feel as if I’m about to go training now, boys.”

The 29-year-old Inter Milan player received emergency medical treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

“His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination,” said a statement from Danish officials on Sunday morning.

“This morning we have spoken to Christian, who has sent his greetings to his teammates.

“The team and staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.

“We would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt greetings.”