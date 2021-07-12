Daniel McDonnell's Euro 2020 awards: Best goal, magic moment and player of the tournament

PLAYER OF TOURNAMENT

This is a tough category and the decision really does revolve around the Italian squad. Leonardo Spinazzola was on course for a strong shout, while Federico Chiesa’s final showing perhaps places him above Lorenzo Insigne. Gianluigi Donnarumma collected the UEFA gong for his spot-kick heroics, while Jorginho ticks pretty much all of the boxes. Both would be worthy winners but the slight preference is for the senior partner, Chiellini, who has now taken on an iconic status.

BEST GOAL

The case against Patrick Schick’s goal for the Czech Republic against Scotland is that the ’keeper was off his line and it was an instinctive swing of the boot as opposed to a wonderful team move. Paul Pogba (v Switzerland) and Lorenzo Insigne (v Belgium) scored superb goals in tighter spots under pressure. But Schick was on the run too and executing the perfect curl and flight to hit the target puts it top of the tree.

BREAKTHROUGH STAR

It has to be Pedri. Kylian Mbappe was 19 when he took Russia by storm. Pedri was on course for a comparable impact until penalty shootout heartache in the semi-final. He’s the good-news story that both Spain and Barcelona need right now.

HE SAID WHAT #1?

“It doesn’t matter who goes through here because I believe England will beat both those sides. I just feel no one can compete with us right now with the confidence we’ve got. People might say I’m getting carried away but I don’t care.”

You really can’t blame BBC for having an England focus during the Euros semi with Italy and Spain but Rio Ferdinand probably did get a little carried away. Either that, or he thinks Sunday was a bottle job.

MAGIC MOMENT #1

Stacks to choose from but there was something especially sweet and satisfying about the Andreas Christensen thunderbolt for Denmark against Russia which sent the Copenhagen crowd wild and effectively confirmed their progression through a traumatic group stage.

WORST PARENT

Anyone involved with schoolboy or schoolgirl sport at any level will know that the biggest sideline menace can be parents struggling to keep their emotions in check. This can also translate to the top level of sport with Veronique Rabiot, the mother of France’s Adrien, picking fights with the families of Mbappe and Pogba in the aftermath of the dramatic loss to Switzerland.

TV STARS

In player ratings terms, there was a shortage of 9/10 performances but a lot of solid showings. Didi Hamann’s rage after England’s progression was amusing and Damien Duff chucked out a few quality one-liners. The tactical analysis of Emma Hayes on ITV won praise, while Alex Scott and Cesc Fabregas handled the Christian Eriksen situation better than most. On the commentary front, Des Curran excelled on RTÉ, his reading of the game was no surprise to those who’ve listened to his League of Ireland commentaries.

THEFT OF THE TOURNAMENT

Identity is obviously a complicated issue in Northern Ireland and the use of God Save The Queen as their anthem has always been slightly contentious under the heading of inclusivity. What their fans did all enjoy on their Euros journey in 2016 was the adopting of Sweet Caroline as a substitute anthem around their fixtures. England’s stealing of it is probably worth a thesis of some description.



HE SAID WHAT #2?

“People have tried to invade us and we’ve had the courage to hold that back. You can’t hide that some of the energy in the stadium against Germany was because of that.”

Gareth Southgate is a fantastic spokesman for England but he temporarily lost the run of himself in the build-up to the final with a quote that was splashed across the front of the rabble-rousing elements of the English media.

Of course, the final day ended up with a section of English fans trying to invade their own stadium. Old habits die hard and all of that.

SPARE A THOUGHT FOR . . .

Sky Sports News has largely been on the outside of the England drama during the competition with all eyes on BBC and the ITV but they would have expected to come into their own for victory day celebrations.

Instead, their output yesterday consisted of highlights such as the English kit getting wheeled out of the team hotel and an interview with Lewis Holden, a supporter who got the trophy tattooed onto his leg in a premature act of celebration after the semi.

“It’s one of them things,” said Lewis who has no plans to cover it up.

TOP HEADLINE

The back page of last Thursday’s ‘Metro Scotland’ was a picture of Raheem Sterling going down in the box against Denmark with the words: “They Think It’s Fall Over”. Bualadh bos.

MAGIC MOMENT #2

The sight of Chiellini going on the overlap in injury-time of extra-time summed up the attitude that the victors brought to the final. To be fair, it did also illustrate that Roberto Mancini’s side had managed to play a fair bit of the game in the English half.

UNSUNG HEROES

A strange aspect was the extent to which whipping boys went down with their head held high. Save for one mistake, Pogba was excellent for an underperforming French. Haris Seferovic has come in for serious stick in Switzerland yet he rose to the challenge. There was a bizarre conclusion to Jordan Pickford’s journey as winning a penalty head-to-head with Jorginho, arguably the best save of his career, was almost forgotten within 30 seconds.

MINNOW MOMENT

Finland’s historic victory over Denmark naturally played second fiddle to the major story of that day so, leaving that aside, the outstanding joyous moment for an underdog was 37-year-old Goran Pandev registering North Macedonia’s first major-tournament goal. The well-travelled Serie A fixture was coaxed out of international retirement in 2015.

DEFINING PICTURE

The Danish players building a ring around the stricken Eriksen is an image that will live with everybody who witnessed the event. Thankfully, it’s now associated with a happy ending.