Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital: 'The operation went well and I am doing well'

Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after his collapse on the pitch

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after a successful operation to fit a defibrillator implant.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan playmaker had to be resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen after suffering a cardiac arrest during the first half of his side’s 1-0 Euro 2020 Group B defeat to Finland on Saturday evening.

Eriksen has now returned home after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted while also visiting his Denmark team-mates.

A statement from the Danish FA read: “Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet.

“Today he also visited the national team in Helsinger and from there he will go home and spend time with his family.”

Eriksen added in a statement: “Thank you for the massive number of greetings, it has been incredible to see and feel.

“The operation went well and I am doing well under the circumstances.

“It was great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night.

“No need to say that I will be cheering them on Monday against Russia.”