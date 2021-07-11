| 13.8°C Dublin

Chiesa following in his father’s footsteps with Italy

Air of destiny hangs over Federico’s route to Wembley

Italy's Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring against Spain. Photo: Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP Expand

Italy's Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring against Spain. Photo: Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP

James Ducker

Rome, October 1997. Gareth Southgate could scarcely have imagined that the Italy player he had just ploughed through would, a fortnight later, welcome a son into the world who would one day be standing between him and a shot at immortality.

Twenty-three years have passed since the future England manager was shoved to the ground by Enrico Chiesa at the Olympic Stadium after the then-Italy striker took exception to a rather crude challenge from his opponent during a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Both players were booked, but a 0-0 draw was enough to secure England’s passage through to the finals in France as Italy were left to (successfully) navigate a play-off against Russia the following month.

