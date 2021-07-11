Chiesa following in his father’s footsteps with Italy

Rome, October 1997. Gareth Southgate could scarcely have imagined that the Italy player he had just ploughed through would, a fortnight later, welcome a son into the world who would one day be standing between him and a shot at immortality.

Twenty-three years have passed since the future England manager was shoved to the ground by Enrico Chiesa at the Olympic Stadium after the then-Italy striker took exception to a rather crude challenge from his opponent during a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Both players were booked, but a 0-0 draw was enough to secure England’s passage through to the finals in France as Italy were left to (successfully) navigate a play-off against Russia the following month.

By that point, Chiesa had become a proud father to Federico who, it turned out, would prove to be quite the footballer himself.

Italy will pose plenty of threats in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley tonight as Southgate attempts to become only the second manager in history to lead England to major tournament glory and the younger Chiesa, without doubt, is one of them.

Austria discovered as much in the last 16 when Federico’s goal in extra-time not only sent Italy on their way to the quarter-finals but ensured he followed in his dad’s footsteps by scoring at the Euros, the first and only father and son to do so.

He repeated the trick in the semi-finals against Spain when he speared a sublime finish past Unai Simon to complete a stunning counter-attack. The bigger the occasion, the better Federico seems to be.

He scored three goals over two legs of Juventus’s Champions League round-of-16 defeat by Porto in March when, at times, it felt like he was trying almost single-handedly to drag his team over the line. Perhaps he was always destined to hit the heights - he certainly thought so himself.

When Enrico was once asked in an interview who was going to replace the Roma-bound Gabriel Batistuta at Fiorentina, a two-year-old Federico had piped up before his dad could answer. “Me!” came the response, to much amusement.

It would take a while but Federico did indeed establish himself at Fiorentina, not only his dad’s old club but the first managerial staging post of the man who would come to coach him with Italy. Roberto Mancini was Fiorentina coach for only 11 months before quitting in January 2002 but still won his first trophy as a manager there, the Coppa Italia, with Enrico up front.

There has, unsurprisingly, been a fatherly air towards Federico from Mancini, who, having been a prodigy in his youth, has a natural gravitation towards emerging talents and is well-placed to discuss the differences between the two Chiesas.

“They’re different players,” Mancini said. “Enrico was a very mobile striker. Federico is a winger who gets through a lot more running than his dad.

“The only thing they have in common is the way they shoot.”

That probably has something to do with Federico spending plenty of time watching footage of his dad striking a ball and scoring goals, and perhaps if the 23-year-old can find the net against England and the Azzurri go on to win a first Euros since 1968, those Fiorentina fans still aggrieved by his decision to join Juventus last October will move on.

The transfer may not have sparked the rioting that Roberto Baggio’s departure for Juventus from Fiorentina did in the weeks before the Italia ‘90 World Cup, but it went down badly.

There was no hiding place for Federico, but he was one of the few success stories during a disappointing season for Juventus when, on top of that early Champions League exit, they were beaten to the Scudetto by Inter Milan and had only the Coppa Italia to show for their efforts.

Chiesa started just one of Italy’s opening four matches at the Euros - the victory over Wales when qualification for the knockout stages was already secured - with Mancini preferring Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi.

But he was picked from the start for the Belgium and Spain games after his dramatic intervention against Austria and has not looked back.

Manchester United and England left-back Luke Shaw, who has also had a fine tournament, will have to be at his best to stifle Chiesa.

United were one of the clubs interested in Chiesa before his switch to Juventus last year and he has a game that many feel would lend itself naturally to the Premier League.

He is fast, skilful and comfortable on both flanks, but he is tough and hard-working too and just so happens to speak perfect English.

A sunny disposition quickly ingratiated him to the Italy squad, too, and he is one of those players who have really benefited from the tournament being delayed by 12 months.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to carry my family name so high in European and world football,” Chiesa said after Italy’s euphoric victory over Spain.

England, and Southgate, will hope it does not rise any higher tonight.

©Telegraph Media Group Ltd (2021)