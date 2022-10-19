Erik ten Hag to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo after early exit down tunnel

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he will deal with Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday after the Portuguese walked down the tunnel before the end of the 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo was named on the bench against Spurs and saw his team-mates take control of the game thanks to second-half goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

After Ten Hag used all of his five substitutes, Ronaldo made a quick exit, which could land him in hot water.

“I don’t pay attention to that, I will deal with that tomorrow,” the Dutchman said.

“I want to focus on the team, it was a magnificent team performance.”

He added on Amazon Prime Video: “I have seen him (leaving), I didn’t speak to him after. I will deal with that tomorrow.

“Today I enjoyed the performance. Today I enjoyed this performance we are celebrating this victory and now we have to recover from this and we have a big game against Chelsea, the Premier League is so exciting.”