Erik ten Hag drops hints over who will play for Manchester United in Dublin

Irish fans disappointed by lack of star names set to take to the field for Manchester United in Dublin

Erik ten Hag is looking to give some of his squad players match time in his side’s final pre-season warm up match in Dublin on Sunday.

United take on Athletic Bilbao tomorrow with tickets selling out within hours back in June, but it seems this will not be the star-studded team Irish fans were hoping to.

United played Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Ten Hag using his first choice stars for that match and hinting he will give his back-up players a chance to shine in Dublin.

With the United clash against Lens not announced when tickets went on sale for the Dublin friendly, Irish Reds were hoping to see their star men in the flesh and tickets have proved hard to come by.

The cheapest ticket was €35 for those under 20-years-of-age but most tickets were north of €60, with some taking to social media to suggest they felt short changed over the team they are likely to see on Sunday.

The image posted on the United social media feeds ahead of the match in Dublin features reserve goal keeper Dean Henderson, with Ten Hag suggested he wanted two games in the same weekend to ensure all his player had match time in their legs.

"We looked for two strong opponents on the final weekend. We want to get the players 90 minutes in the legs," Ten Hag told MUTV.

"Today it was good, nine players with 90 minutes. Tomorrow others will have the opportunity as well, we need it, we need a squad. It’s a very good opponent, a strong Athletic Bilbao, they play really decent football. I’m really looking forward to the next challenge.

“Athletic Bilbao are another very good opponent, strong. They play really decent football, I like the philosophy from their team. So I'm really looking forward to the next challenge.”

New signing Rasmus Hojlund will not be playing in Dublin as he is recovering from an injury and will miss the opening matches of the new season, yet Ten Hag is delighted to have the Dane in his squad.

United confirmed the signing of the striker on a five-year deal from Atalanta for a reported £72million before dispatching the Ligue 1 side 3-1 in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

The 20-year-old, who has scored 27 goals in 87 club appearances and netted six times in six appearances for Denmark, has an option for a further year which would take his Old Trafford stay to 2029.

He becomes the third first-team signing of the close-season, following the arrivals of Mason Mount from Chelsea and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan, and was introduced to United supporters on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of the victory over Lens.

“He is a real frontman,” ten Hag said. “Very direct to the goal, very good presser, a physical presence.

“I think in the balance of this squad, we needed that, alongside (Marcus) Rashford, another player who is direct and can score a goal. That is all in his mind – he wants to score goals.

“I think he has huge potential. And now it’s up to him first, to explore that and we will support him, all the coaches, the team, the team was waiting for a type like him. They will integrate him in the dressing room and in the pitch, they will help him.

Hojlund, who leaves Atalanta after a single season since joining from Sturm Graz, told United’s website: “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality, and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.

“It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.

“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development; I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world.

“Under his guidance and support I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club.”