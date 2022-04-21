| 11.6°C Dublin

breaking Erik ten Hag confirmed as new Man United manager on three-year deal

The Ajax boss will take over at the end of the season

Erik ten Hag will take over at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA) Expand

Close

Erik ten Hag will take over at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Erik ten Hag will take over at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Erik ten Hag will take over at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Simon Peach

Manchester United have confirmed Erik ten Hag will take over as manager at the end of the season.

Without a permanent boss since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit in November, the Old Trafford giants initially worked under caretaker Michael Carrick before Ralf Rangnick took over on an interim basis for the rest of the campaign.

United have been interviewing with a view to appointing their new permanent manager before the summer to aid their much-needed rebuild, with Ten Hag chosen as the man to lead the club forward.

The impressive Ajax boss is looking to wrap up a third Eredivisie title before moving to Old Trafford on a three-year deal, which includes the option of a further year.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy