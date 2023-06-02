Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola were once allies — but now their differences will decide FA Cup final

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag greets Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, ahead of the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium last October. Photo: Getty

Richard JollyUK Independent

When Manchester City won the Premier League, Erik ten Hag was not one of the first on the phone to Pep Guardiola.