Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola were once allies — but now their differences will decide FA Cup final
Richard JollyUK Independent
When Manchester City won the Premier League, Erik ten Hag was not one of the first on the phone to Pep Guardiola.
Latest Soccer
Women’s National League clubs stunned by €550k state funding snub
Weekend Sport – What time and where to watch it
Latest | Roma boss Jose Mourinho charged by UEFA over X-rated criticism of referee Anthony Taylor
‘We’ll try to play a fair game’ – Discipline key for David Moyes and West Ham in Prague final
Manchester City v Manchester United: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about the FA Cup final
Man United hit with FA Cup setback as Erik ten Hag says Antony set to miss out
Premier League ‘shocked and appalled’ at ‘unjustified and abhorrent’ abuse of referee Anthony Taylor at airport
‘We are building something we see can be special in the future’ – Bruno Fernandes says Erik ten Hag on right track
Watch: League of Ireland preview – Daniel McDonnell and Aidan O’Hara discuss tonight’s Premier Division action
Robbie Keane and Sam Allardyce on way out of Leeds
Top Stories
Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover now works in a pub with TV career ‘in ruins’
Can I tell my wife her pandemic weight gain is impacting our sex life without hurting her?
Young man accused of threatening to kill and demanding a debt payment from a 17-year-old girl
Women’s National League clubs stunned by €550k state funding snub
Latest NewsMore
Top 50 best Irish albums - the case of Loveless
BBC journalists express vote of no confidence in senior leadership team
Women’s National League clubs stunned by €550k state funding snub
Drugs found at Life Festival reveal concerns around high-strength ketamine, cocaine and MDMA
Another Fisherman’s Tale review: Funny story but there’s a catch
Taylor Swift’s 2022 LP Midnights climbs charts following release with Ice Spice
Covid inquiry clash: what is going on with Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages?
Pep Guardiola eases fitness concerns over Man City players ahead of FA Cup final
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Oppression’: Enoch Burke spends last day of term outside school that sacked him and won’t rule out return in September as fines near €90,000
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse cast talk about the film