Erik Sviatchenko posts emotional farewell message after confirming departure from Celtic

Erik Sviatchenko has declared himself "forever grateful" to Celtic after completing his departure from the club.

The defender is staying at Midtjylland after helping them to the Danish title during a loan spell.

Celtic sold Sviatchenko back to Midtjylland less than two-and-a-half years after the centre-back made the opposite journey. He made 63 appearances for the Hoops, playing regularly during Brendan Rodgers' unbeaten first season in Scottish football, but could not get back into the team after recovering from injury in the most recent campaign and rejoined his former club on loan in January.

In a message to Celtic on his Twitter account, the 26-year-old wrote: "I am forever grateful to the club for giving me some of my biggest experiences as a football player. "Thankful for giving me my first experience abroad. The highs have been amazing and unforgettable. I will be able to reflect upon 2 years with pride and admiration.

"I am an 'Invincible' and I did it with some amazing team mates, coaches, staff and the worlds best fans. "I have won many trophies and been a member of one of the most iconic clubs.

"A special thanks to former Celtic FC manager Ronny Deila for bringing me to the club and to Brendan Rodgers for helping me develop and become a much better player. "Again thanks to the lads for being world class and having a great changing room.

"Celtic Football Club isn't just a club it's a family and one that I'm utterly proud to be a part of and to have contributed to.

"I have given my heart and soul and I've felt the same towards me from all of the supporters."

