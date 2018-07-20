Erik Lamela joins Son Heung-min in extending Tottenham stay

Tottenham confirmed midfielder Erik Lamela had joined forward Son Heung-min in signing a new contract extension on a busy afternoon of announcements for the Premier League club.

Tottenham confirmed midfielder Erik Lamela had joined forward Son Heung-min in signing a new contract extension on a busy afternoon of announcements for the Premier League club.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has so far not yet strengthened a squad which finished third last season, but has been able to tie down two of his key players.

South Korea international Son, who caught the eye at the World Cup, scoring against holders Germany in the final group match, has signed a deal to stay with Spurs until 2023.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that @eriklamela has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2022.#COYS pic.twitter.com/cFIrkBqlit — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 20, 2018

Lamela, meanwhile, sees his new contract run through until at least 2022.

Son has forged an excellent working relationship with England captain Harry Kane, scoring 26 league goals across the last two campaigns.

The 26-year-old, who joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, is determined to continue his progress under Pochettino – and “make some history” with the north London club, who are set to move into a new stadium next season.

“I’ve learned so many things in the last three years and we’re all looking forward,” he said on the club’s official website.

“We deserve to win something and deserve to make some history. It’s time to do it and to believe in ourselves.

“I’m always positive with the lads and looking forward to playing again in the Premier League and the Champions League.”

✍️ We are delighted to announce that Heung-Min Son has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2023.



▶️ https://t.co/jmNE7GniNC#COYS pic.twitter.com/dUeS1SO7IU — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 20, 2018

Lamela can also expect to be an integral part of the Spurs team next season, having returned to action in November 2017 after more than a year out because of a hip problem.

The midfielder went on to make 33 appearances over the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign, and scored twice as Spurs beat Leicester 5-4 at Wembley on the final day of the season in May.

Lamela told Spurs’ website: “I love this club so much, I’m very happy here. Also, with my team-mates, we have really good relations so I’m happy to stay here for four more years.”

He continued: “It’s difficult to be injured, especially for a long time, but I never gave up. Everything is in the past now. To be strong mentally helped me a lot and now I’m ready to play and to enjoy.

“I’m training hard every day to be ready for the first game. Hopefully I stay like this, injury-free, for the whole season. I’m very confident this season will be good for me and for the team as well.

“Year by year I keep going, I keep doing my best for the shirt and now again I’m here and excited to play for Spurs.”

Tottenham, who have been linked with a move for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, are set to head off on a pre-season tour of the United States as focus turns towards the start of the new domestic campaign.

Pochettino’s squad will compete in the International Champions Cup, with matches against AS Roma (San Diego), Barcelona (Los Angeles) and AC Milan (Minneapolis).

Press Association