Eric Bailly signs new three-year deal with Manchester United

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has signed a new three-year deal at the club, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2024.

The Ivory Coast international, who was signed by Jose Mourinho from Villarreal in 2016, has spoken of his delight at putting pen to paper.

“I’m very happy,” the 27-year-old told manutd.com. “This decision is something I didn’t have to think about, I love this club and I love playing for Manchester United. I’m happy and so are my family, everything is good."

Bailly won a League Cup and Europa League in his - and Mourinho's - first season at United, but has fallen down the pecking order of United's centre-back section since, blighted by injuries and suspensions.

With Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof the preferred choice of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Baily insists that he's ready to fight for his place.

"Now the moment with my injury has passed and I’m fit and feel good, and that’s it. A new contract is like a new challenge and I’m ready for this," he said.

“For me, it’s the dream to be here,” he added. “Now it’s my fifth season and I hope to be here a long time.

“We are in a good position. We have the Europa League and we are second in the league and that is very good. We hope we can win this trophy (Europa League) – it is very important for us and for the fans and for the season. We want to finish well in the Premier League as well, I’m sure we will."