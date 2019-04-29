Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will miss the club’s final two Premier League games and the African Nations Cup, the club have confirmed.

Eric Bailly ruled out of final two matches and African Nations Cup

The Ivory Coast international suffered medial ligament damage in a collision with Mateo Kovacic in the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the game the 25-year-old would almost certainly miss United’s last two games against Huddersfield and Cardiff and now his hopes of representing his country this summer are also over.

Ivory Coast are among the favourites for the African Nations Cup, which takes place in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

A report on the club’s website read: “We can confirm that Manchester United defender Eric Bailly suffered a medial ligament injury on his right knee during Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea at Old Trafford.

“The problem means that the Ivory Coast international will not play for the Reds again this season, missing the remaining top-flight matches against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City.

“Furthermore, Bailly is also now unable to play in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.”

Bailly had been making his first appearance since limping out of the Champions League clash with Paris St Germain on March 6 in what has been a frustrating season.

He joins fellow centre-backs Phil Jones and Chris Smalling on the sidelines, with the English pair having both missed the Chelsea game due to fitness concerns.

Press Association