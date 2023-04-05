Equality activist and Dennis Rodman’s daughter - the USA players set to face Ireland
David Kelly
When Megan Rapinoe fired a late equaliser for the US against Germany last November, while it didn’t seem likely that her team would win, it made it more probable that at least they wouldn’t lose.
Latest Soccer
Forest must continue to believe they can win any game – Steve Cooper
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi rates Forest clash as biggest game of the season
UEFA in talks over salary cap and ‘everyone agrees’ – Aleksander Ceferin
‘I have shown I’m good enough’ – Liam Kerrigan’s journey from minor GAA in Sligo to playing alongside Fabregas in Italy
Ceferin would not rule out a Champions League final being held in United States
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool must prove themselves worthy of European football
Manchester City v Arsenal: What time, what channel and everything you need to know
Pep Guardiola: Man City-Arsenal clash ‘important but not decisive’ in title race
Sometimes it takes one moment – Thomas Frank wary of ‘clear favourites’ Chelsea
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Garda Commissioner to meet DPP over failed Gerry Hutch prosecution
Latest NewsMore
Daniel Radcliffe’s long-term partner Erin Darke ‘gives birth to their first child’
Ireland to face Croatia and Luxembourg in bid to make European Basketball Championships
Ronan Keating to run 100km in support of cancer charity on 25th anniversary of mum’s death
Actress Denise Gough opens up about how acting 'kept her alive'
Lead vocal tracks in popular music ‘got quieter over the years’
Vogue Williams says Spencer Matthews was devastated after Jamie Laing wedding snub
Explainer: What is Long Covid?
Just 20 seminarians now studying to become Catholic priests for Ireland's 26 dioceses
Latest | Brighton aim to help Evan Ferguson ‘become one of the strongest strikers in Europe’ after Irish teen signs new deal
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments