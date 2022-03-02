‘Enough is enough’ – Gardai called after referee in his sixties is assaulted during amateur football match in Dublin

The Dublin branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society have decided they will not be supplying officials to fixtures involving a particular amateur team after an incident at the weekend where they say a member was assaulted.

Independent.ie has seen a circular sent by Dave Fitzsimons, the chair of the branch, detailing the episode.

He said he would not be naming the team or the league they are affiliated to in case it jeopardised disciplinary proceedings.

Fitzsimons said that 'a long standing and respected' referee in his sixties was 'chased onto the field of play and assaulted by the culprit' and suggested that if it wasn't for help from the opposing side 'things could have been much worse.'

He added the claim that the referee had his bicycle 'purposely damaged' and was therefore unable to cycle home due to 'injuries obtained from this cowardly assault and the damage done to his bicycle by another member of the offending team.'

The incident has been reported to the Gardai and the league's authorities.

"We have contacted the league concerned and contacted referees affiliated to this league to let them know we as a branch will not supply referees to this team for all their remaining matches whether in their league or all cup competitions they remain in," said the missive, which kicked off with the statement that 'enough is enough.'

Referee welfare has become a major talking point since the resumption of amateur football and it was given a prominent mention in the FAI's new strategic plan.