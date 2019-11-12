English FA to investigate sectarian chanting aimed at James McClean by Barnsley fans

The English Football Association has launched an investigation after Ireland winger James McClean was targeted with sectarian chanting by Barnsley fans while in action for Stoke City last weekend.

The Daily Mail has reported that the chanting occurred during thd Potters' visit to Oakwell on Saturday.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill made his debut as Stoke City boss at the game, which was won 4-2 by the Potters.

Derry-born footballer McClean - currently with the Republic of Ireland squad in preparation for Thursday's friendly against New Zealand and next Monday's crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark - was regularly booed during the game and was also targeted with chants about the Pope and the IRA.

The game took place the day before Remembrance Sunday, where the UK remembers the contribution of the military during the world wars and other conflicts. A minute's silence was held before the game.

A number of players wore poppies on their shirts during the match. McClean has not worn a poppy during his many years in English football, citing the actions of the British Army in his native city on Bloody Sunday.

He has regularly been targeted with abuse by football fans for the decision and disclosed that he has received death threats in the past.

It has been reported that referee Jeremy Simpson included the abuse in his report of the game and the English FA is investigating as a result.

Speaking last year the Ireland international defended his decision not to wear the poppy.

"I know many people won’t agree with my decision or even attempt to gain an understanding of why I don’t wear a poppy," he said in a statement released through Stoke City.

"I accept that but I would ask people to be respectful of the choice I have made, just as I’m respectful of people who do choose to wear a poppy."

