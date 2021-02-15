English club, Irish heart: GAA ethos working well in lower leagues for Barry-Murphy and Rochdale

A bit by accident, and a bit by design, a place called Spotland has become a heartland for Irish football across the channel.

It’s not easy playing for Rochdale AFC at the best of times, but during a global pandemic, with games behind closed doors, and a team at the wrong end of the table in England’s third tier, it’s a testing experience: one win in 10 games and two defeats in the last week has left Rochdale looking nervously at the bottom four, the automatic relegation zone. And an opportunity to put some distance between themselves and Wimbledon AFC, the side just below Rochdale in the table, was lost on Saturday as the match was called off due to a frozen pitch.

Operating off the smallest budget in the division, and competing with clubs more accustomed to life in the Premier League (Sunderland, Hull, Charlton), it takes a lot to survive at this level, so the club has looked across the Irish Sea for solutions.

It’s a quintessentially English club that has a very strong Irish accent, a manager and no fewer than 10 players from Ireland, north and south. Brian Barry-Murphy oversees a squad containing players from his native Cork (Eoghan O’Connell), Dublin (Gavin Bazunu, Conor Grant), Wicklow (Paul McShane), Kilkenny (Jimmy Keohane), Galway (Conor Shaughnessy), Down (Ryan McLaughlin) and Antrim (Stephen Dooley) as well as English-born players who played underage for the Republic (Jimmy Ryan) and Northern Ireland (Matthew Lund). Seven of them played in Rochdale’s last game, a midweek defeat to MK Dons.

It’s over four years since he last kicked a ball in anger and his next birthday will be his 43rd, so there’s no chance of manager Barry-Murphy registering himself as a player to make it a complete XI of Irish players. “No way, I’m long finished playing, so we won’t make it to eleven, not yet anyway,” says Barry-Murphy, his Cork accent as strong as the day he left Ireland, for Preston, back in 1999.

“I look at Wolves, Nuno [Espirito Santo] bringing in all the Portuguese players there and I thought, why not Irish boys here? Although I have thought at different stages, I have so many Irish boys already, I can’t sign another one. But with our recruitment here, our budget is the lowest in League One, by a mile. If I can’t find a better player, I can’t see why I should hold it against an Irish lad because I might know him?”

A clutch of Irish passport holders is not a guarantee of success (Sunderland in 2003 and Wolves in 2012 each had six Irish players in their squad as they were relegated), nor popularity (not all Carlisle United supporters were enthusiastic about manager Roddy Collins’ habit of recruiting a lot of Irish players, ten of them used in one season).

“It can work against you, I am conscious of that,” says Barry-Murphy. “But we have lads from literally everywhere in our dressing room so they have diverse backgrounds. I don’t want other lads to start feeling uncomfortable if there are a lot of one nationality around the dressing room, but at the moment it’s not the case.”

The Irish crew at Spotland spans across decades, from a teenager on loan from a Premier League club who is in the first phase of a career which will, almost certainly, lead to full international honours (Bazunu) to players in their mid-20s looking to push to another level (O’Connell, Shaughnessy) and on to a player who is at the other end of his career, 35-year-old Paul McShane.

He laughs when told that current teammate and compatriot, Conor Grant, was just three years old when McShane made his senior league debut, on loan to Walsall from Manchester United. “It’s scary when you get older, at the start of this season, I was in training with lads who weren’t even born when I did my first pre-season as a pro, that’s a scary thought,” says McShane, currently battling his way back to fitness after two injuries knocked his season off course.

Grant (19), signed from Sheffield Wednesday two weeks ago, is still settling in there but Rochdale has been Barry-Murphy’s base since 2010, as he joined as player, worked as coach and was then appointed manager, while McShane joined in 2019, after an injury-scarred spell with Reading.

McShane is used to being in a dressing room with voices familiar from home: he was one of nine Irish players used by Roy Keane at Sunderland in the 2007/08 season, and at Hull City he also played Premier League football surrounded by a bunch of compatriots. “I don’t know if other Irish players are following me around or they just can’t get away from me,” McShane jokes.

“That year at Sunderland was good, but Hull stands out for me. At Sunderland we were friends OK, but at Hull we were close-knit, especially when we got promoted to the Premier League. We had a real camaraderie in the team, and I think it was the Irish lads who drove that. Being around blokes like Stephen Quinn, David Meyler, Robbie Brady, they were big, big players for the team and to play with those lads in the Premier League was special.

“I feel I know a person straight away if they are Irish, even if I haven’t met them before.

Blackpool's Jordan Thompson battles with Rochdale's Cork defender Eoghan O'Connell during their 2019 encounter. Photo: Getty Images

Blackpool's Jordan Thompson battles with Rochdale's Cork defender Eoghan O'Connell during their 2019 encounter. Photo: Getty Images

“We’ve all done the same, come to England to make a career in football and it’s been tough at stages for all of us, we’re all on the same journey, in different ways, but still the same journey. I think Irish people stick together, around the world they tend to end up together, the Irish in America or Australia. And football is the same, we have that connection through our history.

“Brian has got a team together that has different characters. They are all good, honest lads, you always get that with Irish players, an honesty, and that’s such an important thing to have. We’re in a tough position, down the bottom of the league, but we’re in it together,” McShane added.

Much of the scouting and recruitment done by Barry-Murphy uses Irish channels: he had been tracking Grant since he left Shamrock Rovers (having been at Malahide United), in 2017 to move to Sheffield Wednesday. “I knew his history, I had watched him from afar for a long time and maybe if he wasn’t Irish I wouldn’t have been aware of him,” says the manager.

It was former team-mate Stephen Hunt who put McShane in touch with Barry Murphy when the Wicklow native was a free agent and unsure where his career was going. Donegal man Fergal Harkin has a key role in working with Manchester City’s loan players, so Rochdale had an advantage in trying to get Bazunu in on loan from City.

The 18-year-old is making a big impression in goal and recently returned to the side following injury. With the current keepers in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad (Darren Randolph, Caoimhín Kelleher and Mark Travers) all struggling for first-team football, Bazunu is edging closer to promotion to the seniors despite his club side leaking goals: Rochdale have conceded 54 times in 27 league games, the highest number across the English leagues.

“It’s hard to believe he’s only 18, it’s incredible that he’s playing week in, week out in a decent league, at 18, he’s mature for his age and understands the game well,” McShane says.

“He’s had a good education, with Shamrock Rovers back home and Man City, he’s aware of how to build up from the back, he’s like an extra centre-half at times and he’s made some really important saves for us.”

Bazunu’s parent club are on another planet from Rochdale in football terms making it impossible to relate Barry-Murphy’s problems to those faced by Pep Guardiola.

That’s one reason why many liken the club, and their community ethos, to our national games. “It is like the local GAA club, we have lads who joined the club aged eight and they are now in the first team,” says McShane. “I wish I’d had that on my doorstep in soccer back in Ireland, and having a club like Rochdale is vital for English football to survive. Clubs like Rochdale, this is the spirit of football, the passion of the game.”

Rochdale’s manager, steeped in the lore of Cork GAA through his father Jimmy, agrees. “I’d say to Jimmy Keohane, who’s from Kilkenny, that it’s like the Kilkenny hurlers here, we develop a real identity here, lads have come here as a stop off to really big things, anyone who wants to come here they are privileged to be with us. We had Robert Sanchez, the goalkeeper, here last year on loan and now he’s an established player in the Premier League, with Brighton,” says Barry Murphy.

“So lads can come here and go on, it’s a bit like a GAA club for lads who want to stay here and make a career.

“But for a young guy it can be part of their pathway to bigger things, like Gavin Bazunu at City, or the young kid we have, Kwadwo Baah – he is a sensation – those guys are only at the start of their careers and it ties in to what we are trying to do as a club.”

International caps surely await Bazunu but Barry-Murphy also sees greatness ahead for his hidden gem in defence, former Celtic player Eoghan O’Connell. “Eoghan should be challenging for the Ireland squad, I don’t know when that will be but he’s brilliant, he has been the best centre half in League One for two years now but no one higher up in the game has copped on to it,” he says. ”Eoghan’s very like John Egan: John played down in League One, people said, ‘yeah, he’s a good defender but will he ever step up?’. Now look at John. Eoghan is a brilliant player.

“A lot of people had forgotten about Conor Shaughnessy as he wasn’t playing at Leeds United, but he’s a great age, 24, he can easily get back into the game and do well.”

With their budget, paying transfer fees for players in Ireland is not an option, so Barry-Murphy picks some up on a free, like Keohane (30) who joined two years after after stints with Sligo Rovers and Cork City. “I would love all clubs in Ireland to have academies to allow them stay at home and get a pathway in the League of Ireland, the finances are not there for a club like us to sign the top players from Ireland, you pick up a Jimmy Keohane or a Stephen Dooley who just want to play in England. But I’d love to see the clubs back home work harder to have those academies.”

In the short-term, avoiding relegation this season is the aim for Barry Murphy and Rochdale, the manager admitting that their home form is puzzlingly awful. After two defeats in a row in the space of four days last week, he was asked by local radio if he feared for his job, prompting the headline “Rochdale boss does not fear for future despite poor form”.

He was surprised at the reaction to that. “Someone asked me that after we lost on Tuesday night and I wasn’t being blasé when I said I didn’t care, I just don’t focus on that,” he says.

“I don’t want to sound like I am just justifying my job. Someone at the club could say down the road they don’t share the same vision as me, and they want to change it, but that doesn’t bother me, I just love working with the young players we have here, coming into the first team at 18, and my job is to make sure they don’t feel the pressure.

“Yes, sometimes it can feel humiliating when you hear about all the goals we conceded but I don’t focus on that.

“Our results have been mixed, it’s been a rough season for everyone but with what’s gone on, we’ve had no money whatsoever, so we had a younger squad than ever before, we’ve produced some brilliant performances. Some of the young players are the best we’ve ever had at this club.

“We have been inconsistent, high-scoring but conceded a lot of goals, a real rollercoaster but it’s been brilliant for me. We were hammered 4-1 on Tuesday night, by MK Dons, yet we were brilliant for 60 minutes.”

Ambitious, driven and well-spoken, Barry-Murphy is the type of manager who could easily move up the divisions, and he has friends he can call on for tips. He played for Preston under David Moyes and remains in contact with the West Ham boss while Aston Villa manager Dean Smith, his one-time room mate at Sheffield Wednesday, is also available on the phone at short notice, and Premier League bosses will appreciate how players like Brighton’s Sanchez benefitted from loan spells at Spotland.

McShane, the oldest player in the squad, sees a bright future for Barry Murphy. “He’s relaxed but he thinks a lot about the game, he’s always wanting to learn, and the lads all love him, want to play for him,” McShane says.

“He’s a warm sort of character, he can be inspiring in his team-talks. He’s a modern-thinking manager, he wants to play the game the right way, wants to have a philosophy and use that to get better, he is a promising young manager and for his first job he is doing really well, especially with the resources that he’s got, he’s trying to get the best out of everyone.”

It’s key for Barry Murphy that young players, like the Irish teenagers Bazunu and Grant as well as the very highly-rated Kwadwo Baah, get a chance. “We have Gavin in goal at 18, we have a centre half who’s also 18, Hayden Roberts, young guys who are getting great experience and it’s been difficult for them to be consistent,” the Corkman says.

“People say, why don’t you just sign some experienced players? But we just can’t, and I wouldn’t want to anyway, we could bring in a load of 35-year-olds who could keep clean sheets, but we wouldn’t score any goals, we won’t develop any players. It’s all about the context. I love the work, love my job and if I, and the players, can get better, that’s what it’s about.”

English football’s green brigades

Rochdale’s Irish manager has used 10 players from Ireland this season: Gavin Bazunu, Paul McShane, Eoghan O'Connell, Jimmy Keohane, Conor Grant, Conor Shaughnessy, Jimmy Ryan from the Republic; Ryan McLaughlin, Stephen Dooley and Matthew Lund from the North.

Roddy Collins set a record for the most ROI players used by one club in a single game in the English leagues in August 2002 when seven, all from Dublin, featured for Carlisle United in the fourth tier against Lincoln City: Brian Shelley, Brendan McGill, Peter Murphy, Trevor Molloy and Richie Foran all started, and Will McDonagh and John Burns came off the bench in a game where three Dubs (Molloy, Foran, Shelley) were sent off.

Collins used 10 Irish players at Carlisle in the 2002/2003 season. Sunderland’s Roy Keane used nine Irish players in the 2007/2008 Premier League season – Daryl Murphy, Liam Miller, Paul McShane, Anthony Stokes, Roy O'Donovan, Andy Reid, Ian Harte and David Connolly (ROI) along with Jonny Evans (NI).