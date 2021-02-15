| 7.3°C Dublin

English club, Irish heart: GAA ethos working well in lower leagues for Barry-Murphy and Rochdale

GAA ethos works well in English lower leagues for Brian Barry-Murphy, who has 10 players from this island in his ranks

Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy, son of Cork GAA legend Jimmy, watches on from the sideline during a league game against Blackpool. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice

A bit by accident, and a bit by design, a place called Spotland has become a heartland for Irish football across the channel.

It’s not easy playing for Rochdale AFC at the best of times, but during a global pandemic, with games behind closed doors, and a team at the wrong end of the table in England’s third tier, it’s a testing experience: one win in 10 games and two defeats in the last week has left Rochdale looking nervously at the bottom four, the automatic relegation zone. And an opportunity to put some distance between themselves and Wimbledon AFC, the side just below Rochdale in the table, was lost on Saturday as the match was called off due to a frozen pitch.

Operating off the smallest budget in the division, and competing with clubs more accustomed to life in the Premier League (Sunderland, Hull, Charlton), it takes a lot to survive at this level, so the club has looked across the Irish Sea for solutions.

