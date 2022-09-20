England Under-21s lose Morgan Gibbs-White and Keane Lewis-Potter

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is out of England Under-21s’ squad (Scott Wilson/PA)

Morgan Gibbs-White and Keane Lewis-Potter have pulled out of the England Under-21s squad to face Italy and Germany.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gibbs-White and Brentford forward Lewis-Potter will remain with their clubs for assessment and treatment.

Their withdrawals means Tyler Morton has been called up by boss Lee Carsley for the first time.

The Liverpool midfielder, on loan at Blackburn, has three caps for the Under-20s.

The Young Lions are preparing for friendlies against Italy in Pescara on Thursday and Germany in Sheffield next Tuesday.