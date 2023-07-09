England star Lucy Bronze on World Cup bonus row as payments are revealed

Change of FIFA rules has caused a rift between England players and their national association

England’s plans for the women's World Cup in Australia are being distracted by a row over bonus payments, with Lucy Bronze insisting the squad will continue to “fight to make changes in the game”.

European champions England head into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, amid claims the players "disappointed" with the bonuses they will be paid by the FA if they progress through the competition.

There are suggestions that England’s team sponsors may step in to offer more cash rewards for Sarina Wiegman’s players in they make progress in Australia.

Yet Bronze, who has won over 100 caps for England in her decorated career, has suggested these kind of disputes should not be dominating the agenda so close to the World Cup.

Asked if she was disappointed that talks over bonuses are hanging over England's players ahead of the tournament, Bronze told Sky Sports News: "I think a lot of these issues happen in women's football - you don't just see it for our team.

"There are many teams where players or associations or teams having to fight to make changes in the game.

"We are pushing the game on, we're trying to hit new levels and that's what we want to do as players both on the pitch and off the pitch.

"It's a shame that women in sport in general have to do that, but I think it's a role that many athletes, many women take on in society and in sport."

FIFA has altered its rules to ensure that all the players at the tournament, including Vera Pawu’s Ireland, will earn the same as their opponents who reach the same stage of the competition.

That means bonuses are set for each round, with all players receiving £24,000 if they get knocked out in the group stages, and £213,000 if they go on to win the World Cup.

This is a change from previous World Cups, where money was paid directly to national associations to be distributed at their discretion.

As a result of the change, Sky Sports are reporting that the English FA are expecting to lose money on this summer’s World Cup.

They also suggest England’s women stand to earn, on average, 60 per cent more for their appearance at this World Cup compared with that of four years ago.

Their payments for failing to progress beyond the group stages are 300 per cent higher this time compared with 2019, and 700 per cent higher than in 2015.

England’s men’s team have traditionally donated their win bonuses to charity when away on England duty.