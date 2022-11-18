England on collision course with FIFA over migrant workers

England manager Gareth Southgate and players during a Community Engagement event with the Workers’ Welfare ‘Team 360’ at the Al Wakrah Sports Club Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Photo by: PA Wire

The English FA will take on FIFA by meeting on the eve of the World Cup to ask why they have not acted to improve the rights of migrant workers in Qatar.

The FA will meet tomorrow with other concerned European countries as part of the UEFA working group, of which chief executive Mark Bullingham is an influential figure, to discuss their next course of action ahead of Sunday’s opening fixture, which comes after England welcomed 19 migrant workers into their training base as part of their commitment to their cause.

The FA is also yet to hear back from FIFA despite writing to them two months ago to inform them that England captain Harry Kane will be wearing an ‘One Love’ armband during the tournament.

According to FIFA rules, it has to grant permission for such armbands but, despite requests, the governing body has simply not responded to England or any of the eight other European nations who intend to use them during the competition in a country criticised for its human rights record and its criminalisation of same-sex relationships.

Kane will definitely wear the inclusive rainbow armband and, in theory, the FA will be heavily fined every time he does – starting with Monday’s opening Group B game against Iran.

It remains to be seen whether the fines are imposed as it would be terrible publicity for FIFA and Qatar, but president Gianni Infantino wrote at the start of this month to all 32 teams at the World Cup urging them to “focus on the football” and not allow the competition to “be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists”.

The FA made three demands to FIFA and only one – an assurance around the safety of LGBTQ+ fans who travel to Qatar – has been met.

The organisation is satisfied that the supporters will not face arrest for holding hands or kissing in public at the World Cup and will be tolerated although it remains to be seen if any feel it is safe to travel.

The FA is frustrated, however, at FIFA failing to act on the call to establish a migrant worker centre in Qatar or a fund to be set up to help compensate families.

Those demands, laid out by Bullingham in September, have infuriated the Gulf state’s World Cup organisers while labour minister Ali bin Samikh Al Marri called it a “publicity stunt” and claimed there already is a fund to deal with worker deaths and injuries.

However, the FA wants a FIFA-approved fund to be set up to act as a ‘safety net’ to ensure families are helped and also believes the worker centre is vital to provide legacy support and advice to them.

The England squad will meet later this week to discuss taking the knee at the World Cup as they did at last year’s European Championships.

At the start of the season the Premier League announced captains had decided it would only happen on a few occasions – such as cup finals – during the season which led to questions as to whether England would do it. It is expected that Kane will confirm they are doing so at his press conference on Sunday, the day before the Iran fixture.

Meanwhile, Kane’s former boss Mauricio Pochettino says he would be “open” to managing England in the future. Gareth Southgate, who is under contract until the summer of 2024, comes into the Qatar tournament under pressure following some poor results and performances in the Nations League.

Asked in an interview whether he would like to manage England, the former Tottenham and PSG head coach: “Of course, my relationship with England has always been very good.

“We have a very good relationship with the academies, trying to develop young players for the national team. I feel so comfortable here. You never know what happens. I am open to everything.”

