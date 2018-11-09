England call is reward for Callum Wilson’s mental strength – Eddie Howe

Callum Wilson’s maiden England call-up is reward for the strength and courage shown in overcoming serious injuries, according to Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

Cherries striker Wilson was on Thursday named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the games against the United States and Croatia.

The 26-year-old’s remarkable rise to international football comes after he twice battled back from cruciate knee ligament damage during the last three years.

“I’m delighted for Callum and his family. It’s fully deserved in my opinion and I’m delighted he’s been paid back for the mental strength he’s shown,” said Howe, according to Bournemouth’s Twitter account.

“He faced those moments on the sidelines with courage. Never a day did I see him down, which is sometimes very difficult.

“I think Callum is a very positive and a very driven person.

“He’s really well liked by his team-mates, so I’m sure they’re delighted for him.”

Wilson ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in September 2015, before suffering the same injury in his left knee in February 2017.

After returning to action in October last year, Wilson is now playing some of the best football of his career and claimed his 50th goal for the south coast club in last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United.

He has already struck six times in the Premier League this season to help the Cherries to sixth in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to struggling Newcastle.

That form led to boss Howe on Friday being named the division’s manager of the month for October.

“It’s a really nice feeling,” said Howe of his award.

“I’m really proud of the team, the players, the staff and the supporters. It’s a good thing to achieve in the Premier League because a good month can go a long way.

“I think we’ve had a really good pre-season. We looked at all aspects of it and tried to redefine it and that’s potentially been game-changing for us.”

Bournemouth will hand a late fitness test to striker Joshua King ahead of the trip to St James’ Park.

The Norway international has missed the last three matches due to an

ankle injury but returned to training this week.

Press Association