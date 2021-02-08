Enda Stevens set for Blades return in FA Cup clash with Bristol City

Sheffield United hope to recall Ireland international Enda Stevens for their midweek FA Cup clash with Championship side Bristol City.

The Dubliner has missed the last four games for the Blades with a calf injury which he sustained in a win over Plymouth in the last round of the Cup, that injury adding to the woes of manager Chris Wilder who was only able to name five outfield players on the bench for Sunday's meeting with Chelsea.

But Wilder has had a positive update on Stevens. "I think Enda will be back for Wednesday night," Wilder said ahead of that Cup tie.

With Shane Duffy and Seamus Coleman currently on the bench for their clubs, Stevens' return to fitness will be welcomed by Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

Online Editors