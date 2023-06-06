Enda Brady: The day I met Zlatan Ibrahimovic – and he told me about the greatest moment of his life

Zlatan Ibrahimovic acknowledges the fans at AC Milan's match against and Verona last Sunday after he announced his retirement. Photo: Getty

Enda Brady

I have never seen anything like the way Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived for our interview backstage at the opening of the 2018 World Cup in Moscow.