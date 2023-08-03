End of the road? FAI look likely to seek replacement for Vera Pauw once review is over

But an exit for the Dutch native from her post after four years in charge of Ireland is almost certain and a new manager – possibly a caretaker like current head of women’s football Eileen Gleeson – could be in situ for a Nations League game against manager-less Northern Ireland in the Aviva Stadium in just seven weeks’ time. Matt Beard, manager of Liverpool’s women’s side, could also come into the frame if Pauw does leave her post.

Pauw, who will attend the squad’s homecoming event in Dublin city centre today, is out of contract as her deal ended with the conclusion of the World Cup campaign. Talks on a new contract were put on hold as the FAI delayed before the finals started, although Pauw (60) is keen to stay in the role and lead the team in the inaugural Nations League campaign next month.

An FAI statement issued yesterday thanked “the players, management and staff” for their efforts in Australia but did not mention Pauw by name. The Association has already begun a review of operations to be assessed by the board at their next meeting, which is likely to take place early next week due to time issues and the proximity of that September double-header with Northern Ireland and Hungary.

“With our World Cup journey at an end, the FAI will now undertake a full and comprehensive review of the campaign and tournament, as is our standard practice, and this will be discussed at the next FAI Board Meeting in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

The FAI review will take in all aspects of the finals, including the build-up, the manner of the squad selection and the omission of players like Leanne Kiernan. The abandoned friendly against Colombia will also be probed by the review while the views of senior players, especially captain Katie McCabe, will be taken into consideration.

Pauw, only the third coach to lead the Republic to a senior World Cup finals after Jack Charlton and Mick McCarthy, will have some support at board level given her feat in qualification, and there would be some backing on the board for Pauw over her bust-up with McCabe, with questioning of McCabe’s role in the affair and her social media post and elements of the board being wary of bowing to player pressure. Pauw’s popularity with the public will be taken into account, along with reported tensions between her and some senior players.

The FAI will be under pressure to make a call on Pauw’s future by next week so the hunt for a new boss can begin if her time with Ireland is up. Director of football Mark Canham will lead the recruitment process as a UK-based candidates such as Manchester City coach Jayne Ludlow and Casey Stoney could be in the frame ahead of any domestic options. Former Ireland international Alan Mahon, on the staff with Manchester City’s women’s side, would also be considered.