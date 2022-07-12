End of an era as St James’ Gate fold after 120 years in action

IRISH football has lost a link to one of the founding members of the League of Ireland as St James' Gate FC have admitted that they will no longer be able to field a team and have folded.

In a social media post the Dublin club said: "We compose this with heavy hearts but unfortunately the day has come where we have no choice but to close the doors on 120 years of history.

"Many circumstances have led to our decision but effective immediately St James Gate FC will not be submitting a team for the upcoming Leinster Senior League season and will no longer be competing."

The Dublin club were one of the founding members of the Free State League in 1921/22, winning the inaugural league and FAI Cup, landing another FAI Cup in 1938 and a second league title in 1940, and they competed at senior level until 1944.

The Gate also provided players to the newly-formed international side of what was then called the Free State team, Billy Kennedy playing in the first-ever competitive international in 1934 while future Ireland and Manchester United captain Paddy Carey began his senior career with the Gate.

They returned to the senior ranks in 1990, giving future Ireland cap Dominic Foley a start in senior football, but left the League of Ireland for a second and final time in 1996.