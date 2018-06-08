Emre Can to leave Liverpool

The 24-year-old rejected the offer of a new deal several months ago amid rumours he was destined for Juventus and his Anfield exit has now been announced.

Speculation about a move to the Serie A club intensified in the second half of the season and Turin now seems a likely destination for the midfielder.

Also heading out of the door is academy graduate Jon Flanagan, who has played for the club just once in the last two seasons having had loan spells at Burnley and Bolton.