Emre Can believes the manner of Liverpool's win over Manchester City will earn them more respect from opponents at home and abroad.

Emre Can believes the manner of Liverpool's win over Manchester City will earn them more respect from opponents at home and abroad.

Emre Can says Liverpool's win over Manchester City will earn respect from rivals

The Reds brought City's 30-match unbeaten Premier League run to an end in thrilling style with a 4-3 victory at Anfield on Sunday.

It was not so much the result as the way Jurgen Klopp's side took the game to the runaway Premier League leaders, who were comfortably outplayed to be 4-1 down with five minutes to go, that impressed many. Can thinks it could give them a psychological advantage, particularly with a key Champions League last-16 tie to come against Porto in a month's time.

"Of course against Manchester City we played brilliant," said the German international. "If the teams saw us playing like that, they will give us a lot of respect and we will take a lot of confidence.

"If teams watch our performance they will think 'oh wow!' They will see we are a strong side. "Every single player performed and did an amazing job. Sadio (Mane), Roberto (Firmino), Mo (Salah), they scored the goals, but Robbo (Andrew Robertson), Joel (Matip), Joe (Gomez) did an amazing job. We don't have to pick one player.

"We have played a lot of games that are very good but this one? It was one of the best we have done, for sure. "But this is just one game, it is just three points, and we have to keep going."

Can had one of his better games in recent months and it helped allay fears speculation over his future would affect his performance.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is now able to sign a pre-agreement with a foreign club, with Juventus heavily linked with a move over the last few months.

However, it seems the German is prepared to wait until the end of the season to decide his future. "My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer. I haven't signed anything (with Juventus) or anyone. "I am talking with everyone, of course I am talking with Liverpool. Why not? I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club. What can I say? My agent does the rest.

"I just concentrate on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team."

Press Association