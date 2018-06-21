Emre Can joins Juventus on four-year contract

The Germany international’s departure from Anfield was confirmed earlier this month after the 24-year-old turned down the offer of a new deal.

Can, who was linked with a move to Serie A several months ago, flew into Turin on Thursday to undergo a medical and complete the formalities of his deal.

“Juventus Football Club announces that Emre Can has signed with the Bianconeri to officially join the club on July 1 2018 on a four-year deal,” said a statement on Juventus’ website.