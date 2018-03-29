Emre Can doubtful for Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace

The Germany international was called up by his country for friendlies against Spain and Brazil but was released early because of a back problem sustained early in the win over Watford on March 17.

Reds' remaining internationals have now returned to Melwood ahead of this weekend's Palace tie: https://t.co/i94OaPoqlc pic.twitter.com/cVJjf5t4Al — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 29, 2018

Can is still being assessed by Liverpool but did not take part in the first training session of the full squad at Melwood following all players’ return from national team duty.

However, left-back Andrew Robertson, who was forced off with a suspected dead leg in Scotland’s friendly with Hungary, was pictured training with the squad on Thursday.