Saturday 16 February 2019

Emotional scenes as funeral of Emiliano Sala takes place in Argentina

Friends of Emiliano Sala arrive to the club to pay their respects during a vigil at Sala's boyhood club San Martin de Progreso
Romina Sala, the sister of Emiliano Sala, leaves her brother's wake in Progreso, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. The Argentina-born forward died in an airplane crash in the English Channel last month when flying from Nantes in France to start his new career with English Premier League club Cardiff. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A man waits for the start of Argentina soccer player Emiliano Sala's wake while holding a T-shirt of Club Atletico Social San Martin with his name on it, in Progreso, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. The Argentina-born forward died in an airplane crash in the English Channel last month when flying from Nantes in France to start his new career with English Premier League club Cardiff. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A dog stands near a banner reading in Spanish " Emi, you will never walk alone" before the start of Argentina soccer player Emiliano Sala's wake in Progreso, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. The Argentina-born forward died in an airplane crash in the English Channel last month when flying from Nantes in France to start his new career with English Premier League club Cardiff. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
PROGRESO, ARGENTINA - FEBRUARY 16: Emiliano Sala's aunt Mirta Taffarel talks to the media as she leaves the vigil at Sala's boyhood club San Martin de Progreso on February 16, 2019 in Progreso, Argentina. 28-year-old striker was killed when the private plane carrying him from Nantes to Cardiff crashed in the English Channel near Alderney on January 21. Sala's body was recovered from the wreckage on February 6 and pilot David Ibbotson remains missing. (Photo by Gustavo Garello/Getty Images)

Grieving Argentines paid tribute to footballer Emiliano Sala on Saturday, at a special memorial in his home region of Santa Fe.

The body of 28-year old Sala, who died in a plane crash last month, was laid out in a gymnasium in the town where he grew up so friends and family could pay their last respects.

A single-engine plane carrying Sala from his French club Nantes to his new team Cardiff City crashed on January 21 in the English Channel, before he could make his debut for the Premier League side.

Wreckage was found on February 3 following a privately-funded underwater search and a body recovered three days later.

Sala's body was flown back to Argentina and arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday morning before being driven the 538 km (334 miles) to Progreso, where he grew up.The gymnasium of the Atletico y Social San Martin de Progreso club hosted boys' teams where Sala played as a child.

Residents in the town of around 2,500 people, many wearing the red and black shirt of the local side with the name EMI on the back, began arriving at about 7am on Saturday to see the body and pay their last respects.

Outside, fans draped a banner saying, 'Emi, nunca caminaras soloâ' or 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'

"It's as if he was a member of my family," said a sobbing Lucia Torres, who lives nearby. "It's something I cannot understand nor accept because it hurts so much. The town has been in darkness ever since."

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock and the Welsh club's chief executive Ken Choo are among those who will attend the funeral this weekend.

"I would like to find a responsible person... someone who says to me, 'This happened', but, well, it seems this was just an accident," said Sala's aunt, Mirta Taffarel.

Independent News Service

