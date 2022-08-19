Emma Byrne calls for academy to help young girls progress

Former Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team captain Emma Byrne at Temple Bar Gallery & Studios in Dublin, during the launch of Cadbury's brand-new initiative to help support Irish women’s grassroots football, ‘The Game is On’. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Former Ireland and Arsenal star Emma Byrne believes that the setting up of a national academy for young female talent is the only way to progress the game here and offer players a home-based option to avoid a constant drain of talent to the UK.

Capped 134 times at senior level, Kildare native Byrne spent the vast majority of her career abroad, playing in Denmark and England with the longest spell at Arsenal (2000-2016). Focus on the women’s game has intensified in the wake of England’s success at the Euro finals with hope, in some quarters, that the increasing interest in women’s soccer across the water, with high viewing figures for the Euros, could impact events here.

But with clubs in the Women’s National League working off an amateur base, realists know that it will take a long time to establish a set-up in Ireland that offers an alternative to moving abroad.

“An elite national academy, I’d have it for players between the ages of 16 and 22, linking it to a good college where they can study what they want, not just a specific subject. I’d make sure that we’d have the facilities and staff to build them up and keep them here,” Byrne said in Dublin yesterday at the launch of the Cadbury-backed ‘The Game is On’ scheme, a series of women’s football club posters aimed at the grassroots.

“Education for me is number one. If you can combine elite training with that, it’s a winner. There’s no other option. You need an actual academy. They play football and you’re forcing them to go to college because some of the players don’t want to study. Just wanting to play professional football is a shame because when they come into their 30s to retire, it’s a difficult time with no education.

“Not only are you improving the national team – and you will because that happened when Scotland introduced this and surpassed us in Ireland – you’re helping a player’s confidence, being well-rounded through education. They become better players too, so it’s a win-win.

“The academy idea is heavily based on education. Some girls will choose to go into another professional career, such as Ciara Grant and Dora Gorman who worked as doctors. The education is a massive draw,” added Byrne.

The 43-year-old, now based in Spain where she does commentary work, also believes that the 2017 stance taken by her and her Ireland team-mates against their treatment by the FAI laid the groundwork for current success, with Vera Pauw’s side still in contention for World Cup qualification.

“We had been having problems for years ... I just found it easier to do it personally as I was asking for someone else not for myself, I was about to retire. It brought to the attention many problems that lay within the FAI and we just wanted that respect,” added Byrne, ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifier at home to Finland.

“I think we’re a better team than Finland. We just have to keep everyone fit. I think the fact it’s going to be a sell-out stadium is massive for the girls too.”