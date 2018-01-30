Sport Soccer

Wednesday 31 January 2018

Emerson Palmieri joins Chelsea from Roma

The 23-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Stamford Bridge

By Press Association Sport staff

Chelsea have completed the signing of defender Emerson Palmieri from Roma.

The Blues needed cover at left-back for Marcos Alonso, having allowed Kenedy to join Premier League rivals Newcastle on loan until the end of the season.

Palmieri, 23, has committed to a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League club.

He told Chelsea’s official website: “English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old. It is a really beautiful game over here, but it is going to be even more beautiful to play it.

“I came here because it’s a great team with a great history. Today I am realising one of my dreams to pull on the shirt of such a great club.”

Former Brazil under-17 international Palmieri, who has since switched international allegiances to Italy, has been restricted to just two appearances in all competitions for Serie A club Roma this season following a serious knee injury.

As such, the defender will be eligible to play for Chelsea in the upcoming Champions League tie against Barcelona.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “Emerson is a young and talented player who strengthens the squad and will provide excellent competition for places as we pursue success in three different competitions.”

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

