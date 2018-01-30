Emerson Palmieri joins Chelsea from Roma
The 23-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea have completed the signing of defender Emerson Palmieri from Roma.
The Blues needed cover at left-back for Marcos Alonso, having allowed Kenedy to join Premier League rivals Newcastle on loan until the end of the season.
Palmieri, 23, has committed to a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League club.
He told Chelsea’s official website: “English football is something I have been watching since I was 15 years old. It is a really beautiful game over here, but it is going to be even more beautiful to play it.
“I came here because it’s a great team with a great history. Today I am realising one of my dreams to pull on the shirt of such a great club.”
Former Brazil under-17 international Palmieri, who has since switched international allegiances to Italy, has been restricted to just two appearances in all competitions for Serie A club Roma this season following a serious knee injury.
As such, the defender will be eligible to play for Chelsea in the upcoming Champions League tie against Barcelona.
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “Emerson is a young and talented player who strengthens the squad and will provide excellent competition for places as we pursue success in three different competitions.”
Press Association
