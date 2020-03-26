Emerson Palmieri brands suggestion he is unhappy at Chelsea as ‘fake news’

Emerson Palmieri, pictured, has insisted he is happy at Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

Emerson Palmieri has hit out at “fake news” suggestions he is frustrated with his situation at Chelsea.

The Italy left-back reacted with annoyance to reports in Italy that he has not been enjoying boss Frank Lampard’s training methods.

Inter Milan and Juventus are understood to be keen to take Emerson back to Serie A this summer, while Blues manager Lampard is weighing up a major Stamford Bridge reshuffle.

Emerson has moved to issue an Instagram statement affirming his commitment to Chelsea however, scotching talk of any unrest in west London.

“The world is going through a really difficult moment and there are journalists who want to spread fake news around to have content,” Emerson posted in an Instagram story.

“I don’t speak too much, but here is my only and last statement regarding this news.

“I never said that and I think definitely the opposite of what was mentioned, without my knowledge.

“Respect and gratitude always. Enjoy your family.”

Marcos Alonso and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta have filled Chelsea’s left-back role for the brunt of Lampard’s first campaign at the Blues’ helm.

Skipper Azpilicueta has often shifted across to the left to accommodate fast-developing youngster Reece James, while Alonso had surged back into form before the coronavirus shutdown.

Emerson has made 21 first team appearances this term and now his forceful social media statement further asserts his desire to keep pushing for regular football at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard has long been linked with a summer raid of Leicester for England full-back Ben Chilwell, but the Foxes could demand too hefty a fee to see a transfer completed.

Chelsea’s players continue to train at home during the lockdown initiated by the government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, pictured, will oversee a freshening up of the Blues squad at the end of the season (Mark Kerton/PA)

The Chelsea foundation is working hard to maintain business as close to usual as possible however, bringing in a range of online initiatives.

Entrepreneur and start-up programmes have been moved online, and the foundation is offering online resources for pupils, parents and teachers.

Foundation staff are working on setting up virtual classrooms, the PA news agency understands.

Club coaches are preparing skills sessions which children will be able to carry out in gardens.

And foundation coaches and well-being staff are continuing to support the old and vulnerable through regular phone calls and video messages.

