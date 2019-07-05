Emergency General Meeting called by FAI board as details emerge that annual accounts will not be shared at AGM

And in a move which will raise eyebrows, FAI president Donal Conway has informed delegates at that AGM, to be held in Trim on July 27th, that the annual accounts will not be made available. "The accounts element of the AGM will be adjourned until such time as it is possible to present audited accounts," the FAI said in a statement issued this evening.

Conway has also told members of the FAI senior council that "at least one or possibly a maximum of two members might consider putting themselves forward for position on the Interim Board," a proposal which will be greeted with scepticism by Sport Ireland, the government body which provided annual funding of €2.9m a year to the FAI, before that funding was cut off due to the ongoing controversies in the FAI over the last five months.

And Conway has also appealed to delegates to back their proposals for reform. Last week a majority of delegates at the AGM of the Schoolboys FAI (SFAI) said they would vote against the reform process.

“As President, I am also very aware that the Association’s members will want to understand the process for the implementation of the proposed changes and in particular to understand the proposals and procedures proposed for the nomination and election of new Board members into the future," Conway said in a letter to delegates.

“These matters will be specifically addressed through our Governance Review Roadshows which we are conducting over the coming weeks in order to provide clarity on the reasons for, and the effect of, the changes being proposed as part of the Association’s governance reforms.

“In addition, we also intend to prepare and publish on our website in advance of the AGM, a frequently asked questions document to address some of the queries that have arisen in relation to the implementation of the recommendations of the Report.”

