Embattled FAI to be bypassed with €2m fund so local players 'do not have to suffer'

Sports Minister Shane Ross has been under pressure to ensure local teams don't suffer from what one senior politician last night branded "the biggest scandal in Irish sport ever".

State funding of the FAI - which amounted to €2.9m in 2018 - was suspended amid the serious questions raised about its governance and finances. It was revealed on Friday the FAI has liabilities of €55m and former chief executive John Delaney's exit package amounted to €462,000.

Mr Ross, Sport Ireland and the FAI have all been invited to an emergency meeting of the Oireachtas Sport Committee on Wednesday.

Mr Ross last night argued "we can't trust the FAI" and said other ways were being found to fund grassroots football.

He said his department was at an advanced stage of ensuring more than €2m can be channelled through an intermediary to fund development officers and their programmes with local clubs. It is understood the arrangement will be finalised in the next two weeks with the funding to be provided next year.

Mr Ross warned that funding would not be restored directly to the FAI until there was a "massive overhaul" of its corporate governance.

But he said he was committed "to ensuring that players around the country do not suffer" and pointed to another alternative mechanism to provide €195,000 to the women's national team.

Fianna Fáil's sports spokesman Marc MacSharry earlier called for Mr Ross to "get on with it" and find a way to fund the local game.

He warned the "unintended consequence" of the suspension in funding could affect "football programmes and ordinary boys and girls playing the game".

Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd, chairman of the Oireachtas Sport Committee, said of the FAI's current difficulties: "It's a huge crisis. It's the biggest scandal in Irish sport ever."

He said youth teams "must not suffer" and he hoped funding would be restored "as quickly as possible".

Last night, he said that following a request from Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh, he was inviting Mr Ross, Sport Ireland and the FAI to appear before the committee.

The FAI last night said its board remained available to meet the committee and Mr Ross.

Senator Ó Céidigh had called for a special meeting of the committee to be held. He last night claimed Sport Ireland "didn't have its eye on the ball" and had questions to answer about the State funding allocated to the FAI at a time when it was not fully tax compliant.

The FAI's 2018 financial statements outline how it was subject to a Revenue audit this year. This resulted in it making a voluntary disclosure of underpaid employment taxes and VAT, along with interest and penalties, estimated at just over €2.7m across the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Sport Ireland last night rejected Mr Ó Céidigh's remarks, saying it can pay grants only when it receives a valid tax clearance certificate and it got all necessary documents from the FAI each year.

It said: "Sport Ireland places fundamental reliance on the statutory auditor's signed audit opinion." It added that it was not a regulatory body and had no investigative or enforcement powers in relation to the corporate governance of sporting bodies.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Irish Independent