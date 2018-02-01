Eliaquim Mangala completes Everton loan switch

The 26-year-old has struggled to live up to his lofty price tag since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Porto in 2014.

Mangala spent last term on loan at Valencia and made 15 appearances in all competitions for City this season.

However, the club-record arrival of Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte has seen him join Everton for the remainder of the campaign subject to clearance.