Eighth tier Marine draw Premier League leaders Spurs with Liverpool v Aston Villa pick of FA Cup third round ties

Marine players celebrate their win after extra time of the Emirates FA Cup second round match at Rossett Park, Crosby. Photo credit: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

Eighth-tier Marine have been drawn at home to Premier League leaders Tottenham in the third round of the FA Cup.

Northern Premier League Division One side Marine became only the second side from the eighth tier to reach the third round after beating Havant & Waterlooville after extra time on Sunday.

Marine boss Neil Young told on BBC One: “It’s an unbelievable draw. We will plan as best we can. Usually with Jose’s teams, he puts pretty strong sides out. We have won seven games to get here and this is a great reward.”

National League North side Chorley will play Derby at home and Stockport, of the National League, have also been handed home advantage in their tie against West Ham.

Holders Arsenal face Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium and another all-Premier League tie sees Aston Villa against Liverpool at Villa Park.

Another side from the eighth tier, Isthmian League North Division Canvey Island, will play Millwall at home if they beat National League outfit Boreham Wood in Monday night’s second-round tie.

Sky Bet League Two side Crawley have been drawn to play Leeds at home and Bristol Rovers have been rewarded for thrashing Darlington 6-0 in the second round with a home tie against Sheffield United.

Last season’s beaten finalists Chelsea will play League Two side Morecambe at Stamford Bridge and 2019 winners Manchester City will host Birmingham.

QPR face Fulham in a west London derby at Loftus Road, while Manchester United have been drawn against Watford at Old Trafford.

Full FA Cup Round 3 draw:

Huddersfield v Plymouth

Southampton v Shrewsbury

Chorley v Derby County

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Stockport County v West Ham

Oldham Athletic v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester United v Watford

Stevenage v Swansea City

Everton v Rotherham

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff

Arsenal v Newcastle

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United

Canvey Island or Boreham Wood v Millwall

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

Stoke City v Leicester City

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Crawley Town v Leeds United

Burnley v MK Dons

Bristol City v Portsmouth

QPR v Fulham

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Manchester City v Birmingham City

Luton Town v Reading

Chelsea v Morecambe

Exeter City v Sheff Wed

Norwich City v Coventry City

Blackpool v West Brom

Newport County v Brighton

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

PA Media