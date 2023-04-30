EFL wrap: James McClean’s Wigan relegated to League One as Kieran McKenna leads Ipswich back to Championship

James McClean’s Wigan are headed back to League One after a heartbreaking injury time concession against Reading killed their faint hopes of survival and gave the opposition’s Irish contingent a lifeline.

McClean’s 81st minute assist for Charlie Hughes lifted Wigan off the bottom of the in-running table and within a point of safety to put caretaker Reading boss Noel Hunt in real difficulty in a game with a real Irish flavour with Jeff Hendrick and Shane Long on one side and McClean and Will Keane on the other.

But the hosts responded to equalise in the 93rd minute with Yakou Meite’s strike relegating Wigan and improving Reading’s prospects of survival. They sit in 22nd with a game to go but need other results to go their way to have a chance of staying up on the last day.

At the other end of the table, a Coventry side featuring ex-St Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally took a giant step towards a playoff place with a big home win over Birmingham. Jayson Molumby and Dara O’Shea’s West Brom secured a victory against Norwich that gives them an outside chance. It officially condemned Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah’s side to another year in the division.

Fermanagh man Kieran McKenna will be managing in that sphere next term after Ipswich’s return to the second tier was confirmed with a 6-0 win over Exeter. McKenna burst to prominence as a first team coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United but the 36-year-old is now making his name as the man calling the shots.

Plymouth are also on the way up with ex-Ireland U-21 international Finn Azaz prominent in their unlikely rise.

The Irish storyline Stephen Kenny will be tracking next weekend is Derby’s attempts to hold onto the final playoff spot. James Collins grabbed an equaliser against Portsmouth to keep them in sixth spot, two clear of Peterborough with a game to go with both contenders dropping points at home on Saturday. Conor Hourihane, Kenny regular Jason Knight and Ireland U-21 centre half Eiran Cashin all started for The Rams. Both Derby (Sheffield Wednesday) and Peterborough (Barnsley) are on their travels next Sunday to face teams already guaranteed to be in the playoffs with nothing to play for.

Knight’s status as a third tier player is an annoyance for Kenny but he would also be concerned about a lack of football between now and the international window in June so he has two big reasons to hope that Derby’s season is prolonged.

Meanwhile, former Sligo Rovers striker Aidan Keena bagged a brace for Cheltenham in their 3-0 success at Wigan to bring his tally to give goals since his January switch from the League of Ireland.