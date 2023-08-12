EFL wrap: Aaron Connolly, Sinclair Armstrong, Will Keane and Sammie Szmodics all on target in good day for Irish

Sammie Szmodics of Blackburn Rovers celebrates scoring their side's second goal with team-mates. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Ozan Tufan's hat-trick gave Hull their first win of the season with a 4-2 victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

Juan Delgado put the Owls ahead but a late penalty from Ozan Tufan levelled things before the break and the midfielder added two more in the second half.

Aaron Connolly added a fourth before Michael Smith struck in the final minutes for Wednesday.

A dramatic game at St Mary's saw eight goals as Southampton's Adam Armstrong scored a late penalty to rescue a 4-4 draw against Norwich in the Sky Bet Championship.

Josh Sargent fired the Canaries in front, but Jan Bednarek equalised before Armstrong's penalty gave the Saints the lead.

It was short-lived, however, when Gabriel Sara found the net two minutes later and Jonathan Rowe gave the visitors the advantage at half-time.

Che Adams then levelled for the hosts after the break and Christian Fassnacht thought he had found the winner with six minutes to go, but Armstrong struck late to snatch a point.

Coventry began life without Gustavo Hamer convincingly, earning their first win of the season after beating Middlesbrough 3-0.

USA international Haji Wright opened his account for the Sky Blues either side of Matty Godden's opener and a late own goal from Darragh Lenihan.

West Brom survived a late scare to beat Swansea 3-2 having initially gone 3-0 up with goals from Semi Ajayi and John Swift alongside Carl Rushworth's own goal.

The visitors continued to push with Harry Darling and Nathan Wood striking late, but the Baggies held on.

Goals from Luke Woolfenden and Kayden Jackson gave Ipswich their second victory of the season with a 2-0 win against Stoke.

Sammie Szmodics' second-half double salvaged a point for Blackburn, who came from behind to draw 2-2 against Rotherham.

Hakeem Odoffin had put the Millers ahead and Fred Onyedinma doubled their lead, but was sent off two minutes later after receiving a second yellow card.

Mads Frokjaer-Jensen’s second-half strike secured Preston’s first league win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland.

Will Keane’s fortunate goal put Preston ahead midway through the first half, when Frokjaer-Jensen’s shot took a heavy deflection off the striker and diverted into the net.

Jack Clarke levelled from the penalty spot as Sunderland got back on equal terms before half-time.

However, Frokjaer-Jensen put the hosts ahead again by finishing off a counter-attack on his home debut for North End to emerge victorious.

QPR spoiled Aaron Ramsey’s Cardiff homecoming with a 2-1 success.

Irish striker Sinclair Armstrong – with his first QPR goal – and Kenneth Paal were on target to puncture Cardiff’s early-season optimism generated by the return of Wales captain Ramsey.

Ike Ugbo gave Cardiff hope 12 minutes from time with his second goal in as many league games, but the Bluebirds were left to rue efforts from Ramsey and Mark McGuinness coming back off the crossbar.

Lukas Jutkiewicz smashed home a stoppage-time winner against Leeds as Birmingham celebrated the life of Trevor Francis and the start a new era in front of NFL great Tom Brady.

There has been precious little to cheer about since the Blues’ relegation from the top flight 12 years ago, but the recent takeover led by American businessman Tom Wagner has finally brought hope back to the club.

Brady went onto join as minority owner nine days ago and the former quarterback made his first trip to a rocking St Andrew’s on Saturday as Birmingham secured a 1-0 win.

Substitute Jutkiewicz fired home from the penalty spot at the death in a dramatic end to a drab encounter on an emotional day in the second city.

Andy Carroll missed from the spot as Reading remain without a point in League One this season after going down 1-0 to Port Vale following Ben Garrity’s second-half strike.

The Royals started life back in the third tier after 21 years away with defeat to Peterborough but Carroll had a glorious chance to put them ahead only to miss his 12th-minute penalty.

Garrity’s deflected effort in the 72nd minute nestled in the net to compound Reading’s misfortune as the Valiants responded with victory following last week’s 7-0 hammering at Barnsley.

Blackpool drew a blank in a goalless draw at Exeter, while Wigan rallied from going a goal down against Northampton as Charlie Hughes and Callum McManaman struck in the last 20 minutes to secure a 2-1 win.

Dion Charles struck either side of Liam Smith’s own goal as Bolton made it back-to-back wins by brushing aside Cheltenham 3-0 at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

Cambridge joined the Trotters on six points as goals from Paul Digby and Gassan Ahadme gave the U’s a 2-0 win at Fleetwood, while Stevenage and Peterborough are the other sides with unblemished records.

Second-half goals from Aaron Pressley and Jamie Reid sealed a 2-0 victory for Stevenage over Shrewsbury, while Hector Kyprianou’s effort on the stroke of half-time helped Peterborough edge out Charlton 1-0.

First-half strikes from Marlon Pack and Colby Bishop, plus Omar Beckles’ own goal and Kusini Yengi’s late penalty saw Portsmouth win 4-0 at Leyton Orient.

James Collins, Conor Hourihane and Conor Washington were all on-target for Derby, who brushed aside Burton 3-0, while Lincoln beat Wycombe by the same scoreline courtesy of Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, Teddy Bishop and Daniel Mandroiu.

Mark Harris scored the only goal of the game as Oxford beat Carlisle 1-0 while Scott Sinclair rescued a 1-1 draw for Bristol Rovers against Barnsley, who had gone ahead early on through Nicky Cadden.

In League Two, James Tilley’s late penalty denied Wrexham a first win back in the Football League as AFC Wimbledon claimed a 1-1 draw.

Elliot Lee’s deflected first-half strike put the visitors ahead but, after Ali Al-Hamadi missed one spot kick for the hosts, Tilley made no mistake when the Dons were awarded a second late on.

Notts County, who joined Wrexham in promotion from the Vanarama National League, bounced back from last week’s thrashing at Sutton by twice coming from a goal down to beat Grimsby 3-2, with Dan Crowley scoring the winner.

Mo Eisa’s early strike saw MK Dons move on to six points after a 1-0 victory over Tranmere, while Ashley Nadesan helped Gillingham maintain their 100 per cent winning start as they defeated Accrington by the same scoreline.

Emile Acquah and Jamie Proctor struck in the final 15 minutes as Barrow beat 10-man Sutton 2-1, Walsall hung on to beat Stockport by the same scoreline, while Crewe fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Swindon.

Will Evans bagged a brace as Newport hammered Doncaster 4-0, Mark Hughes’ Bradford came from a goal down to defeat Colchester 2-1, Crawley drew 1-1 at Salford, Mansfield beat Morecambe 3-0 and Forest Green edged out Harrogate 1-0.