EFL Cup round-up: Mark Travers helps Bournemouth to big win over Everton

Bournemouth ended a run of four successive defeats by beating Premier League rivals Everton 4-1 in the third round of the English League Cup on Tuesday.

The only top flight clash of the night featured two clubs just above the relegation zone, with Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O'Neil seemingly on borrowed time and both fielding much-changed lineups.

Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers started for the Cherries, with Jamal Lowe putting Bournemouth ahead after seven minutes at the Vitality Stadium, his shot taking a looping deflection off right back Nathan Patterson to leave Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic no chance.

Everton, who play at Bournemouth again in the league on Saturday, squandered several chances and were booed off by the travelling fans at the interval.

Poor defending allowed Junior Stanislas to make it 2-0 with a 47th minute tap-in and Everton manager Frank Lampard made a triple substitution on 51 minutes after starting with 11 changes to last Saturday's 2-0 league defeat to Leicester City.

Premier League Brentford were also knocked out of the cup by League Two side Gillingham in a match that kicked off late after the fourth tier visitors were delayed on their journey to West London.

Dubliner Shaun Williams started for the Gills, who won 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Demarai Gray pulled one back in the 67th but Bournemouth settled their fans' nerves with Emiliano Marcondes restoring the two goal advantage on 78 minutes and Jaidon Anthony making it 4-1 in the 82nd.

Leicester saw off League Two (fourth tier) Newport County 3-0 to reach the last 16, with former England striker Jamie Vardy scoring twice (70, 82) after James Justin opened the scoring just before the break.

Elsewhere, Limerick-born Paudie O'Connor was on target for Mark Kennedy's Lincoln City in a 3-1 win at Bristol City.

Former St Pat's and Oxford United defender Luke McNally started for Burnley in their 3-1 win over Crawley Town.

Warren O'Hora was on target for MK Dons in their 2-0 win over Morecambe with Darragh Burns and Conor Grant also starting for the League One side.

Stevenage and Charlton also went to penalties with the Addicks prevailing 5-4 after a 1-1 draw in normal time.