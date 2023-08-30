EFL Cup round-up: Forest and Sheffield Utd out as Chelsea, Everton and Blackburn progress

Everton’s Beto (left) celebrates scoring his sides second goal with his team mates during the Carabao Cup second round match at the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster

Beto and Arnaut Danjuma saved Everton from an embarrassing Carabao Cup exit to the Football League's bottom side as Sean Dyche's men came from behind to edge past dogged Doncaster.

Having lost their opening three Premier League games without so much as scoring, a tie against the side 92nd in the standings looked just what the doctor ordered for Sean Dyche's men.

But Everton's start to the season threatened to go from bad to worse as League Two's bottom side took a deserved lead through Joe Ironside's header.

Doncaster were dreaming of a famous win, but the Premier League visitors belatedly showed signs of life as striker Beto - on as a substitute early in the second half - scored a day after signing from Udinese, before Danjuma secured a late 2-1 victory.

Chelsea survived an early scare as they came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win over fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the League Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The League Two visitors took a shock lead from the penalty spot in the 19th minute through James Tilley after Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez brought down Harry Pell inside the box.

Chelsea continued to enjoy the lion's share of possession but failed to make it count until they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Noni Madueke, which the England under-21 forward converted in first-half stoppage time.

Substitute Enzo Fernandez grabbed the winner for the hosts in the 72nd minute with his first goal for the club.

Lukas Jensen was the hero for League One Lincoln as they continued Sheffield United's miserable start to the season with a 3-2 Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory at Bramall Lane.

After a drab 90 minutes ended goalless, the Imps goalkeeper saved spot-kicks from Louis Marsh and Benie Traore to send his side through.

Meanwhile, Zeki Amdouni's last-minute goal clinched Burnley a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest and sent his side into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Switzerland forward, signed from Basel in July, stepped off the bench late in the second half and volleyed home from six yards to settle a largely forgettable tie between two Premier League rivals in the Clarets' favour.

Teenagers Thomas Bloxham and James Edmondson scored on their senior debuts as Blackburn romped to an 8-0 win at League Two Harrogate.

Rovers enjoyed their biggest victory since 1963 in a heavily one-sided Carabao Cup second round tie, with John Buckley (2), Jake Garrett, Sam Gallagher, Dilan Markanday and Zak Gilsenan also on target for the Championship side.