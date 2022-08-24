EFL Cup round-up: 17-year old Evan Ferguson grabs first senior goal as Brighton, Leeds and Newcastle all progress

Highly rated Irish U21 striker Evan Ferguson scored his first goal in English football as Brighton enjoyed an EFL Cup win away to Forest Green.

Graham Potter started 17-year-old Ferguson - the son of former League of Ireland defender Barry - but he left it late to get on the scoresheet, converting in time added on to put the gloss on a 3-0 win.

Ferguson also claimed an assist after setting up Deniz Undav for the opener on 38 minutes, before Brighton doubled their advantage via a Steve Alzate goal before the break.

The former St Kevin’s Boys and Bohemians forward, who played first team football for the latter at 14, came off the bench at Premier League level last term and was in Potter’s squad for the second half of that season.

He wasn’t the only Irish player involved in the game with ex-Bray playmaker Andrew Moran coming off the bench after the interval and he was later joined by former Shamrock Rovers left back James Furlong who made his competitive debut for the club.

Newcastle survived a scare against League Two Tranmere to claim a place in the third round with a 2-1 success.

The Premier League side were stunned when Elliott Nevitt gave Rovers the lead against the run of play at Prenton Park but Jamaal Lascelles levelled before the break.

Chris Wood eased nerves by heading Newcastle ahead from a Kieran Trippier corner seven minutes after the interval and Eddie Howe’s side held on.

Leeds joined them in the next round after edging out Barnsley 3-1 in a feisty Yorkshire derby at Elland Road.

A fine strike from Luis Sinisterra, who then won a penalty for Mateusz Klich to double the lead, gave the hosts a strong advantage but the Tykes responded.

Mads Andersen pulled one back with a diving header and the visitors were denied an equaliser when Callum Styles’ penalty hit the post.

Tempers flared at times in the second half but Klich’s second before the hour wrapped up the win.

Kane Wilson and Antoine Semenyo scored late on as Championship Bristol City claimed a 3-1 win over League One Wycombe at Adams Park.

Dylan Kadji’s early effort was cancelled out by Ali Al-Hamadi but Wilson turned the tie back in the Robins’ favour in the 77th minute and Semenyo sealed it in stoppage time.