Edwin van der Sar remains in intensive care after brain bleed with condition ‘stable but still concerning’

Edwin van der Sar’s condition remains “stable but still concerning” after a bleed on the brain (John Walton/PA)

Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar’s condition remains stable but “still concerning” after suffering bleeding around his brain.

The 52-year-old was admitted to intensive care on Friday and his family have expressed their gratitude for the messages of support they have received.

“Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being,” said a statement by Ajax, where the Dutchman was chief executive until the end of last season.

“His condition is stable but still concerning. Ajax shares this information on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar, Edwin’s wife.

“The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support.”